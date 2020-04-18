One World: Together at Home Pre-Show Live Stream

Ahead of the two-hour primetime special One World: Together at Home, hosted by Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Stephen Colbert of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, there is a six-hour online-only preshow that will feature performances from all over the world. Here’s how to watch a live stream.

The One World: Together at Home Live Stream

One World: Together At Home Special to Celebrate COVID-19 WorkersJoin Global Citizen, the World Health Organization, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and many more artists and healthcare experts as we raise funds for global COVID-19 response efforts. Learn more at GlobalCitizen.org/TogetherAtHome. ARTIST Lineup: Hours 1 & 2 Adam Lambert Andra Day Black Coffee Charlie Puth Eason Chan Hozier & Maren Morris Hussain Al Jassmi Jennifer Hudson Jessie Reyez Kesha Lang Lang Liam Payne Lisa Mishra Luis Fonsi Milky Chance Niall Horan Picture This Rita Ora Sofi Tukker The Killers Vishal Mishra Hours 3 & 4 Adam Lambert Annie Lennox Ben Platt Cassper Nyovest Christine And The Queens Common Delta Goodrem Ellie Goulding Finneas Jack Johnson Jacky Cheung Jess Glynne Jessie J Juanes Kesha Michael Bublé Rita Ora Sebastián Yatra Sheryl Crow Sho Madjozi Sofi Tukker The Killers Zucchero Hours 5 & 6 Angèle Annie Lennox Ben Platt Billy Ray Cyrus Charlie Puth Christine And The Queens Common Eason Chan Ellie Goulding Hozier Jennifer Hudson Jessie J John Legend Juanes Lady Antebellum Leslie Odom Jr. Luis Fonsi Niall Horan Picture This Sebastián Yatra Sheryl Crow SuperM _____________________________________________________________________ Global Citizen is a social action platform for a global generation that aims to solve the world’s biggest challenges. On our platform, you can learn about issues, take action on what matters most, and join a community committed to social change. We believe we can end extreme poverty because of the collective actions of Global Citizens across the world. Register to become a Global Citizen and start taking action today: https://www.globalcitizen.org/ You can also find us at: Website: https://www.globalcitizen.org/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GLBLCTZN Twitter: https://twitter.com/glblctzn Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/glblctzn/ Tumblr: http://glblctzn.tumblr.com/ Google+: https://plus.google.com/+GLBLCTZN 2020-04-15T21:39:30.000Z

The pre-show live stream is embedded here and can also be found Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube. It begins at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, and runs until the primetime broadcast, which begins at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, CBS, NBC, and other affiliated networks.

One World: Together at Home Performers

A Night of Unity and Entertainment for the Fight Against COVID-19 – One World: Together at HomeWe're all coming together for a special evening of entertainment to salute those on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert host One World: Together at Home on Saturday, April 18 at 8/7c on NBC. » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/NBCSub » Stream Your Favorite Shows Anytime: http://bit.ly/NBCFullEpisodes NBC ON SOCIAL: NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Pinterest: http://Pinterest.com/NBCtv/ NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc Find NBC trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. A Night of Unity and Entertainment for the Fight Against COVID-19 – One World: Together at Home https://youtu.be/Daw8vamIwys NBC on YouTube http://www.youtube.com/user/nbc 2020-04-15T03:16:10.000Z

The One World: Together at Home six-hour pre-show boasts performances and appearances by:

Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Angèle, Anitta, Annie Lennox, Becky G, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Erin Richards, FINNEAS, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain Al Jasmi, Jack Black, Jacky Cheung, Jack Johnson, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, John Legend, Juanes, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Lang Lang, Leslie Odom Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa Mishra, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Bublé, Milky Chance, Naomi Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, P.K. Subban, Picture This, Rita Ora, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastián Yatra, Sheryl Crow, Sho Madjozi, SOFI TUKKER, SuperM, The Killers, Tim Gunn, Vishal Mishra, and Zucchero.

And the two-hour primetime special will feature performances and appearances by Alanis Morissette, Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL Cool J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, Usher, and Victoria Beckham.

The Cause

Video Chatting Brings Us Together – One World: Together at HomeWhile we all continue to get the hang of video chatting, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert are giving it their best shot – for one night only. Watch One World: Together at Home on Saturday, April 18 at 8/7c on NBC. » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/NBCSub » Stream Your Favorite Shows Anytime: http://bit.ly/NBCFullEpisodes NBC ON SOCIAL: NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Pinterest: http://Pinterest.com/NBCtv/ NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc Find NBC trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. Video Chatting Brings Us Together – One World: Together at Home https://youtu.be/INenDNuxNNs NBC on YouTube http://www.youtube.com/user/nbc 2020-04-16T13:00:08.000Z

The World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen are joining forces with this cavalcade of stars to raise funds and address the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Citizen is calling on individuals, governments, and philanthropists to join and support immediate COVID-19 response efforts. Changemakers, investors and foundation leaders are being urged to actualize their giving and invest quickly in related efforts, like stronger health systems and vaccine development. Last month in response to the global pandemic, Global Citizen launched an urgent campaign in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO. For information on how to take action, visit the Global Citizen’s official Together at Home site.

The One World: Together at Home special will air on ABC, CBS, and NBC, plus all of their affiliate stations: Bravo, E!, MSNBC, NBC News, Syfy, USA, ABC News, Freeform, Nat GEO, BET, MTV, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP, TV Land, and VH1 in the U.S.; Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada; and on BBC One internationally on Sunday, April 19.

READ NEXT: ‘Songland’ Judges & Guest Artists 2020