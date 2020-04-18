Oprah Winfrey’s House: Where Her Boyfriend Stedman Graham Calls Home

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham’s home is undoubtedly going to make an appearance when Oprah takes part in the One World: Together at Home primetime special to help raise awareness and funds for workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is what we know about where the media mogul and her partner call home.

Oprah is In Montecito, California

Oprah Winfrey is one of the wealthiest people in the world, so she owns more than one home. In fact, she owns six. SheKnows gave a rundown in November 2019 — the first Montecito home, which is outside Santa Barbara); the Orcas Island home in Washington state; the second Montecito home, the Seamair Farm estate, which is also in Montecito; the Telluride house in Colorado; and the Maui home.

The reason we know she is currently living in the first Montecito house is because she revealed in a chat with Oprah magazine’s digital director Arianna Davis that her partner, Stedman Graham, has been quarantining in the guest house due to the fact that he wasn’t taking the quarantine seriously at first and because he had recently been traveling.

“He’s at the guesthouse because you all know I had pneumonia late last year… I had just gotten off of antibiotics last week because I had a bronchial infection,” Oprah said, adding that Stedman came “late to the party” about how serious this is. “‘I don’t see what everybody’s getting so upset about!’ That’s what Stedman was saying… and that’s why Stedman’s at the guest house!”

The first Montecito home is the one with the large guest house in which Stedman has been staying. SheKnows counts the guest house as one of Oprah’s properties, saying she owns seven houses, but that one is part of the first Montecito house’s property.

Oprah and Stedman Are Not Alone in Their Quarantine

Fans have also been wondering who the two girls are that can be seen dyeing Easter eggs with Oprah in a recent Instagram post. She told Oprah mag that they are two of her “daughters” that have graduated from her school for girls in South Africa. Their names are Thando and Sade.

She told the magazine that she and the girls were bringing him breakfast and dinner and they would have chats from outside the window. But his two-week quarantine was over on April 1. They welcomed him back to the main house with dinner and a song.

The primetime One World: Together at Home special will air on ABC, CBS, and NBC, plus all of their affiliate stations: Bravo, E!, MSNBC, NBC News, Syfy, USA, ABC News, Freeform, Nat GEO, BET, MTV, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP, TV Land, and VH1 in the U.S.; Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada; and on BBC One internationally on Sunday, April 19.

Lady Gaga is the one curating the special and she has secured appearances by Alanis Morissette, Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL Cool J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, Usher, and Victoria Beckham.

READ NEXT: How to Live Stream ‘One World: Together at Home’ Online