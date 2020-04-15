‘Outer Banks’ Season 1 Finale Cliffhanger Sets Up An Interesting Season 2

Netflix’s new drama Outer Banks dropped on Wednesday, April 15, and if you’re anything like us, you could not stop watching until you had finished all 10 season-one episodes. Below we dissect the season one finale and talk about a potential season two, but be warned of spoilers.

WARNING: If you haven’t watched all of season one and you care about spoilers, stop reading right now because this post is all about how the season wraps up in the finale, titled “The Phantom.”

The Finale

In the final few episodes of the season, viewers found out that it was actually Ward Cameron (Charles Esten) who killed John B’s (Chase Stokes) father. Ward was funding Big John’s (Charles Halford) search to find the Royal Merchant, but when Big John balked at a 50-50 split of the treasure, a scuffle ensued and Big John fell and hit his head. At that point, however, Ward could have salvaged the situation.

Instead, he didn’t radio for help; he tossed Big John’s body into the ocean, and we found out later from Scooter Grubbs’ wife (CC Castillo) that Big John managed to make it to a small, deserted island, where he died from dehydration.

When John B figures it out, he goes after Ward and ends up tipping Ward off that they found the treasure. Before John B can retrieve it, Ward gets the gold first and tries to fly it off the island in his private plane. John B. stops the plane, rescues Sarah (Madelyn Cline), whom Ward has ostensibly kidnapped, and it looks like it’s game over for Ward… until his son, Rafe (Drew Starkey), shoots Sheriff Peterkin (Adina Porter).

As she lays there dying, she tells John B. to run for it and he does. Ward makes it look as though he’s radioing for help, at least until Rafe can get Sarah out of there, but he waits to call for help until he knows Peterkin is dead. He then tells Deputy Shoupe (Cullen Moss) that John B. shot the sheriff, which sparks an island-wide manhunt that eventually involves the State Bureau of Investigation.

John B’s friends manage to get him a boat and he and Sarah flee from the SBI — because Ward has told the SBI that Sarah is bipolar and has been brainwashed by John B — but they flee right into the path of a huge storm and the boat capsizes.

Season 2

In the waning moments of season one, John B’s friends all get word that his boat missing and they all fear the worst. But viewers are shown that John B and Sarah managed to cling to the overturned hull and signaled a passing fishing boat. After getting them inside the cabin, the captain informs them that they’re headed for Nassau in the Bahamas. Here’s where season two gets interesting.

After John B stopped Ward from flying his plane with the gold on it off the island, Ward got one of his employees to fly the plane out of there, so the gold is now in… you guessed it… Nassau, Bahamas.

There is no word yet on a second season from Netflix, but there are two reasons why we think Outer Banks will get a second season. First off, Netflix renews a lot of shows. Part of its model is that because it’s a streaming service, people watch shows at different times — as opposed to broadcast, where most people tune in the night of or within a week. That means they often give shows that have even marginal buzz a renewal because interest might grow over time and it’s good to have another season already in production. Now, Netflix has gotten swifter with the axe in recent years than it used to be, but it still feels like Outer Banks has a good chance at renewal because…

It’s a lot of fun. That’s the second reason why we think it will be renewed. The final three episodes of the show are non-stop action and they set up an intriguing second season where John B and Sarah are trying to figure out how to get the gold off her father’s plane, while Ward is dodging questions at home and all of their friends think John B and Sarah are dead.

Also, it feels like since we know what happened to John B’s dad, the next logical step is having his mom pop back up. Not only that, but Sarah’s mom isn’t in the picture either; Rose Cameron (Caroline Arapoglou) is the children’s stepmother. So what happened to Sarah’s mom? Maybe Ward killed her. Maybe that’s the season two mystery.

Either way, we will definitely be tuning in for a second season.

Outer Banks’ 10-episode first season is available now on Netflix.

