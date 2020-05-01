Paul Rudd’s House: Where Wife Julie Yaeger & His Kids Call Home

Paul Rudd is one of dozens of celebrities working together (virtually) to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts during the global pandemic that has kept millions of people home in quarantine. Here is what we know about his house.

Paul Rudd and His Family Live in Upstate New York

In a 2012 interview with GQ, Rudd revealed that he has a home in upstate New York that has a real, fully-functional Irish pub in the basement.

“I have a pub in my house in upstate New York. It’s totally free! That’s the great thing about having your own pub,” said Rudd.

Then in 2015, JOE.ie editor Paddy McKenna awarded Rudd a Certificate of Irishness, which he later told JOE’s Cory Cashin is a prized possession that he has hanging on the wall of his Irish pub.

“It’s on my wall … I have a pub, an Irish pub, in my house and I have it on the wall right behind my Guinness [tap]. It’s a prized possession. None of that was phony, I was elated,” said Rudd.

Rudd is currently residing in his Rhinebeck, New York, home with his wife of 17 years, Julie Yaeger. They welcomed son Jack in 2004 and daughter Darby in 2009.

Rudd also owns a candy shop in the area. In 2014, the sudden death of friend Ira Gutner left a local candy store on the brink of shutting down, so he and fellow actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan purchased Samuel’s Sweet Shop.

In a 2016 Late Show interview, Morgan told Stephen Colbert, “The first guy I met in this town called Rhinebeck was Ira, and he owned this candy store. He passed away a few years ago and Paul and I had been friends for a while and we just didn’t want [the store] to turn into a smoothie stand or something.

“It had been there since the early ’90s so we were like, ‘Yeah, let’s pool our money together and get a candy store’ so now we’re the proud owners of Samuel’s Sweet Shop.”

Morgan and his family also live in the Rhinebeck area.

Paul Rudd’s Cameo In the Parks and Rec Special Was a Great Surprise

During the Parks and Recreation reunion to raise money for COVID-19 relief, Rudd opened the special by reprising his role of Sweetums heir Bobby Newport — and in what is no surprise, the wealthy manchild had no idea that there’s a pandemic sweeping the globe.

Sporting a Knope 2012 hoodie, Newport read a statement to kick things off, “Hi, my name’s Bobby Newport and as you can see, I’m in Switzerland at my family’s private fox-hunting estate. But I haven’t caught any yet. They’re so fast. You get close and it’s like zoom, they’re gone! Anyway, my friend Leslie Knope asked me if I would read this message:

Recently, the cast and writers of Parks and Recreation decided to reunite to cast and make a one-time special to raise money for people hurt by the coronavirus. We, along with NBC Universal, our neighbors at State Farm, and our friends at Subaru, will be matching donations to Feeding America, a non-profit organization that helps people facing hunger all over the country. Please visit the website and give if you can. We hope you enjoy this Parks and Recreation special.

“What is she talking about? Is something going on? I haven’t been watching the news lately…… what?!”

The website for donating is FeedingAmerica.org/ParksandRec. Donations will be matched up to $500,000 through May 21, 2020.

