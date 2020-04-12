Are Pharmacies Open or Closed on Easter Sunday 2020?

Happy Easter 2020! The coronavirus outbreak has prompted millions of families to celebrate the holiday a little differently this year due to social distancing measures and many churches are holding virtual services. But essential businesses such as pharmacies and grocery stores are still operating and several chains are staying open for business this Easter Sunday. If you forgot to pick up a prescription or need to run out for a last-minute Easter basket goodie, there are options.

CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Kroger and Walmart pharmacies are open today although some may close earlier than normal. But if you get your medications from Publix or Costco, you’ll have to wait until Monday. Both of those chains are closed today.

Here’s what you need to know.

CVS & Walgreens Are Operating On Normal Business Hours

The two largest pharmacy chains in the United States, CVS and Walgreens, do not close on Easter. Both retailers are operating on regular business hours today, senior communications managers confirmed to Heavy via email.

However, it’s important to note that hours can vary based on the individual store. Many locations have also shifted regular hours due to COVID-19 in order to allow for more thorough store cleaning. Locate your local CVS at this link. You may want to also call just to make sure the listed hours are accurate and double-check that the pharmacy remained open along with the rest of the store.

Pharmacies at Walgreens often close earlier than the rest of the store. For example, in Columbus, Ohio, there are some locations that close the pharmacy at 6 p.m. but keep the store open until 9 p.m. Some locations also have designated lunch breaks during which the pharmacy is temporarily closed. Locate your local Walgreens at this link.

Both pharmacy chains have implemented additional safety measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. For example, CVS is offering free delivery for prescriptions in order to decrease contact. Walgreens has also waived delivery fees and expanded its drive-thru offerings.

Kroger, Walmart & Rite Aid Are Open But Many Locations May Have Shortened Hours

Kroger, Walmart and Rite-Aid stores are remaining open for the Easter holiday. But it’s a good idea to call your local store before heading over to pick up any last-minute items to double-check on the closing time.

Kristal Howard, the head of Corporate Communications and Media Relations for Kroger, confirmed to Heavy that all Kroger stores would close early on Easter Sunday with hours varying by location and market. A few examples:

A Kroger located in Decatur, Illinois at 3070 N Water St. is normally open until 10 p.m. but will close at 4 p.m. for Easter Sunday.

A Kroger located in Huntington, West Virginia at 19 7th Ave W will close at 6 p.m. for Easter.

A Kroger located at 945 W Lamar Blvd. in Arlington, Texas, typically remains open until 1 a.m. but will close at 6 p.m. for the holiday.

Click here to find a Kroger located near you.

Walmart has changed its regular hours due to COVID-19 concerns. None of its locations are currently open 24 hours a day. According to the company’s website, all stores and market locations are open from 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. in order to give employees ample time to thoroughly clean the store and restock shelves. Click here to find your local Walmart.

Rite Aid is also remaining open for the Easter holiday and shoppers can pick up prescriptions using a drive-thru. But just like Kroger, some locations may choose to close early. Click here to find a Rite Aid store near you.

Publix & Costco Are Closed For Easter Sunday

If you get your prescriptions from Publix or Costco, you’ll have to wait until after the holiday.

All Publix locations nationwide close for three holidays each year: Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. The director of communications for Publix, Maria Brous, confirmed to Heavy via email, “Historically, we have this time off in order to allow our associates an opportunity to spend time with family and friends. As we are in unprecedented times, we realize social distancing may change the way we celebrate, but we will remain closed for the holiday.” Publix stores will resume normal business hours on Monday.

Costco also closes all of its stores for specific holidays during the year and Easter is one of them. The company also shuts its doors for New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

