Phyllis Schlafly’s Children: Where Are Her Kids Today?

Phyllis Schlafly is a central figure in the new Hulu series Mrs. America. She had six children.

Phyllis & Fred Schlafly Had Six Children

Phyllis Schlafly and John Fred Schlafly, Jr. had six children: John, Bruce, Roger, Liza, Andrew, and Anne. She also had 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren when she passed away, the New York Times reported.

John Schlafly is their oldest son. You can see a video of him and Joe Hoft from 2018 below.

In 1992, it was revealed that John Schlafly was gay. Phyllis acknowledged the information was true but said that John had the same beliefs as her. She believed the information was revealed to embarrass her, The New York Times reported. She once said that John’s sexuality “is not a problem for anybody but the press. He’s very supportive of everything I do. He’s a good lawyer and very helpful. He is not a proponent of same-sex marriage,” Boston.com reported.

Phyllis also said in 1992 that she couldn’t be expected to control her son or any of her children, the Orlando Sentinel reported. She said: “There is no way to control your adult children. They have their own lives to live. I still love them. He’s an adult. What am I supposed to do? I can’t control what he says or his behavior.”

Today, John still continues her column, Phyllis Schlafly Report, with the help of his brother Andy, her bio notes. He’s an attorney.

In May 2019, he wrote a Mother’s Day tribute to Schlafly. He wrote: “She became recognized as one of the most notable women of the twentieth century, but as her resumé grew longer, it always included “Mother of six children” in the most prominent position.”

Andrew “Andy” Schlafly is a lawyer who created Conservapedia. You can see a video below of Andy debating Michael Farris five years ago. Andy is Fred and Phyllis’ fifth child. He graduated from Princeton with an electrical engineering and computer science degree.

Andy lives in New Jersey, Phyllis Schlafly’s bio notes. He started Conservapedia as a response to what he believed was a liberal bias in Wikipedia, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Today, Andy still continues her column, Phyllis Schlafly Report, with the help of his brother John, Phyllis Schlafly’s bio notes. He also teaches homeschooled children.

Phyllis’ Daughter Anne Cori Said the Hulu Series Was Inaccurate

Anne Schlafly Cori is a chair of the Eagle Forum, according to her bio, and hosted Eagle Forum Live from 2012 to 2016. She has a BA in history from Georgetown University.

Anne married Tom Cori, the son of Nobel prize-winning scientists, Carl and Gerty Cori. The Coris came to America from Prague in the 1920s and won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1947. The Cori crater is named for Gery, National Review reported.

Anne told Washington Times that the Hulu series is not inaccurate, based on what reporters have told her. She said she hadn’t seen it, but reporters said that it showed her father forcing her mother to have sex with him. She said that was nothing like what her parents were like and it was a “horrific misrepresentation” of her mother and a “falsehood and a slur” against her father. Her dad was very supportive of her mom, she said.

Bruce Schlafly is an orthopedic surgeon, Phyllis Schlafly’s bio notes.

Awesome that we can join in with his brothers Bruce, Rodger, and Andy in honoring John Schlafly and his long service that greased the wheels of the Phyllis Schlafly network and now keeps @PhyllisSchlafly Eagle going! #GatewayEagleCouncil pic.twitter.com/jjr5RatyFV — Ed Martin (@EagleEdMartin) September 16, 2018

Phyllis and Bruce had tried to stop Saint Louis Brewery LLC from trademarking the Schlafly name for a craft brew, Reuters reported. The brewery began using a logo with the Schlafly brand in 1991 and sold 74.8 million cans, bottles, and drafts between 2009 and 2014. The brewery was co-founded by Phyllis’ nephew, Thomas Schlafly. In November 2018, Bruce and other relatives lost the appeal to block the trademark. The Schlafly beer had as secondary meaning and distinctiveness, the judge ruled.

Andy Schlafly had represented Bruce and Phyllis, who claimed the beer would damage their reputation by associating their name with alcohol. They planned to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Roger Schlafly is a software developer in California, Phyllis Schlafly’s bio notes. According to Conservapedia, he has a master’s from Princeton and a Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of California, Berkeley. In the 1980s he was an instructor at the University of Chicago. He was an air traffic controller system designer, cryptographer, and senior mathematician at Information Security Corporation. In 2005, he debated Robert Welles in a forum.

Roger writes two blogs, one at Dark Buzz (last updated in April 2020) and one at Singular Values (last updated in April 2020.) Roger says he writes an anonymous blog somewhere with “more personal comments,” but “you’ll have to find that on your own.”

Liza Schlafly Forshaw is an attorney, Phyllis Schlafly’s bio notes. Today she’s listed as a real estate lawyer in St. Louis, Missouri. She was married in 1981 to Joseph Forshaw IV at St. Louis Cathedral. Joseph Forshaw’s dad was president of the Capital Export Corporation, which imported and distributed Irish wood stoves, her 1981 wedding announcement noted. She studied law at the University of Virginia and Washington University Law School.

