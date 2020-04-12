Is Pizza Hut Open or Closed on Easter Sunday 2020?

Pizza Hut will be OPEN on Easter Sunday this year, although many restaurants will likely have reduced hours to accommodate the holiday. The pizza chain will remain open until at least 10 p.m., according to a local restaurant manager. However, we always recommend calling your nearest Pizza Hut to be sure, as hours will likely vary depending on your location.

Because Pizza Hut is chain-operated, the hours vary from location to location. Some restaurants, especially in smaller cities or rural areas, may have limited hours on Sunday, including opening later in the day and/or closing earlier than usual.

You can find Pizza Hut’s latest deals here, and Pizza Hut restaurants located by state here. Keep reading for details on the pizza restaurant’s holiday hours of operation:

Pizza Hut Only Closes on Thanksgiving & Christmas Day

According to Saving Advice, Pizza Hut is open on most major holidays, including New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, the 4th of July and Labor Day. The site states, “The Pizza Hut holiday schedule is similar to many other large chain restaurants. On most holidays, you’ll find that your location is open. However, there are a couple of days where all Pizza Hut restaurants close and a few others when your Pizza Hut may operate on a shorter, holiday schedule.”

The pizza chain typically only closes for two federal holidays each year, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Most Pizza Hut restaurants remain open on Easter until at least 10 p.m., according to a local Pizza Hut manager in the Milwaukee area.

The Pizza Hut Facebook page has been encouraging fans to search for Easter Eggs in certain posts in order to win gift cards. “Happy Easter! We’ve got a treat for you,” the post above reads. “Tell us below how many Easter eggs you find, and we’ll pick 5 lucky winners to WIN a $20 Pizza Hut voucher. Get hopping; entries close 14th April.”

The Pizza Chain is Offering ‘No Contact’ Delivery Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak

Stay home and let us do the cooking. Get a large pizza with up to three toppings for just $9.99. Be sure to ask for contactless delivery. pic.twitter.com/THcxGXi9hY — PizzaHut (@pizzahut) April 10, 2020

Pizza Hut is among the millions of other fast food chains, restaurants and food industry professionals changing their delivery methods during the coronavirus outbreak. Pizza Hut now offers “no contact” delivery, which allows customers to place an order without worrying about having to be in close physical contact with the delivery driver; the driver simply leaves the food at the doorstep.

“We’re open with CONTACTLESS delivery and carryout,” the Pizza Hut website notes. A Twitter post also reads, “Stay home and let us do the cooking. Get a large pizza with up to three toppings for just $9.99. Be sure to ask for contactless delivery.” Pizza Hut’s Facebook page has also been offering some interactive games and videos titled the “Pizza Hut Isolation Games” to keep customers engaged while they self quarantine.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still sweeping the nation, many stores have adjusted their hours and closed their lobbies to the public, so it’s always a good idea to double check the hours and delivery services of your local restaurant in case they’ve changed.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Easter Sunday 2020 Mass Live Streaming Online

