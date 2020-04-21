Prince’s Grammy 2020 Tribute Concert Time & Channel

Legendary musician Prince died four years ago and to honor the artist who inspired so many others, CBS held a tribute concert back in January in conjuncture with the 2020 Grammy Awards. The concert is now being aired to coincide with the fourth anniversary of the singer’s death. Here is what you need to know about the date, time, TV channel, performers and more.

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince Date & Time: The special airs Tuesday, April 21 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince Channel: CBS is the home of the concert. The Eye network has broadcast the Grammy Awards since 1973.

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince Host: Maya Rudolph is the host. She has actually fronted a Prince tribute band called “Princess” with her good friend Gretchen Lieberum since 2011.

Behind-the-scenes of Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to PrinceCBS and The Recording Academy will celebrate the music of 7x GRAMMY Winner, Prince, with the new special LET'S GO CRAZY: THE GRAMMY SALUTE TO PRINCE. Hosted by comedian Maya Rudolph, the tribute special will feature an all-star lineup of artists including John Legend, Chris Martin and Dave Grohl performing some of Prince's biggest hits. Check out this behind the scenes preview. LET'S GO CRAZY: THE GRAMMY SALUTE TO PRINCE airs Tuesday, 4/21 at 9pm, ET/PT. 2020-04-20T14:39:28.000Z

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince Performers: The performers include Beck, Common, Gary Clark Jr., Earth, Wind & Fire, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Juanes, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent, Usher and Susanna Hoffs. Plus, several of Prince’s most celebrated musical friends and collaborators, including GRAMMY Award-winning band the Revolution, past GRAMMY Award nominee Sheila E., and legendary funk band Morris Day and the Time take the stage for a historic joint performance.

“Prince. The Purple One. His Royal Badness — regardless of how you identify him, he is indisputably one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time,” said Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “With his subversive attitude and commanding nature, he straddled musical genres and created electrifying music that was bursting with character. He continues to serve as an inspirational icon for artists and fans worldwide, and we are so honored to pay tribute to his legacy at this year’s post-GRAMMYs® special.”

“One of the true joys of producing the GRAMMY Awards is both working with and being able to tribute your heroes, and Prince gave me the opportunity of doing both,” said Ken Ehrlich. “His GRAMMY appearances, though few, were historic, and it’s with mixed feelings that we approach this opportunity to celebrate the amazing legacy he left us. We’ve gathered a remarkable collection of artists across genres and across generations to salute one of music’s truly singular iconic writer/performers, and believe me, it’s a tall order to do him justice.”

Prince has more than 40 certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), ranging from platinum to diamond. His catalog is home to 19 Top 10 singles and five No. 1 hits, including “Kiss.” Prince was presented with the Recording Academy’s President’s Merit Award in 1985. In 2004, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and received the Icon Award at the 2013 Billboard Awards. Releasing nearly 40 studio albums, Price has solidified his mark as one of the most influential artists of all time.

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince airs Tuesday, April 21 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: How Many Grammys Do Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Have?