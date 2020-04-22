Prince’s Grammy Tribute Concert 2020 Performers & Lineup

Tonight on CBS and CBS All Access, music fans can watch Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince, which will celebrate the late musician’s artistry and music. The lineup is packed with stars who will perform during the two-hour time slot.

Prince was a 38-time Grammy nominee and 17-time Grammy Winner. The special was filmed on January 28, 2020, prior to the global coronavirus pandemic caused stay-at-home orders across the nation. The special was named after one of Prince’s biggest records, “Let’s Go Crazy,” which was the opening track from 1984’s Purple Rain.

Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince airs tonight, April 21, 2020, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The Lineup Features Many Performers

It has been four years since Prince passed away, and fans have continued to celebrate his life, work and legacy in that time. Tonight’s special tribute concert will feature Prince songs performed by the following artists and bands:

Beck

Gary Clark Jr.

Common

Earth, Wind & Fire

Foo Fighters

H.E.R.

Juanes

John Legend

Chris Martin

Miguel

Morris Day And the Time

Sheila E.

St. Vincent

Mavis Staples

the Revolution

Usher

Special appearances will be made by:

Fred Armisen

Naomi Campbell

Misty Copeland

FKA Twigs

Jimmy Jam

In a preview of the special, John Legend is seen talking about Prince’s influence on the music industry.

“Prince is an icon. He inspired us to be bolder, to be more creative, to be more musical, to take more control over our music and our careers,” he said. “He’s been such an inspiration. I can’t imagine my life without Prince.”

Misty Copeland also talked about how Prince affected her life, stating, “He definitely gave me the confidence to accept and own what it is to be different and not to shy away from that but, like, stand up and be proud that I’m a black woman surrounded by white people in a very white classical ballet world. He just gave me so much encouragement and confidence.”

The Special Is Hosted by Maya Rudolph

The special concert was hosted by Maya Rudolph, who will also be performing with her Prince cover band Princess. Of course, Rudolph is a huge Prince fan.

“I definitely have always been drawn to his voice. He was a perfect musician. It’s like when you have a tour guide and you know that they’re amazing—you just say, ‘All right, wherever you want to take me, let’s go,'” she told Newsweek. “And that feeling carried through my entire experience of listening to Prince, not to mention when I got to see him live. When somebody’s that proficient at what they do, it’s almost relaxing,” she said.

Tune in to Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince tonight, April 21, 2020, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and CBS All Access.

