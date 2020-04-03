Ramona Singer Still Friends with Tom D’Agostino’s Ex Missy Pool

Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer still maintains her friendship with Missy Pool, Tom D’Agostino’s ex. They both dated Tom, who was briefly married to RHONY member Luann De Lesseps. Tom and Luann divorced in 2017.

Even though they’ve both dated Tom, Missy and Ramona have always remained friends. “Missy and Ramona have always remained friends and have known each other for a long time,” the Bravo reality TV stars rep told Page Six in January 2019.

Since then, they’ve continued to hang out. As noted by Bravo TV, Ramona posted a picture of herself hanging out with Missy to Instagram in August. “Fun weekend with my girl,” she captioned the photo, which was taken while the duo was in the Hamptons. In Season 9, Ramona invited Missy to her housewarming party.

What Does Luann Think About Missy and Ramona Being Friends?

So how does Luann feel about this? She hasn’t specifically addressed it, but she did “like” the picture of Ramona and Missy hanging out in the Hamptons, Bravo noted.

In an August 2019 story, Bravo dug up a clip where Tom was talking to Missy. He said get gets “all choked up” when he sees Missy. “I hope so,” she says back. “Same thing. The feeling is mutual.” While talking about the last time they saw each other, Tom takes off his mic so Bravo wouldn’t record any more of their conversation. Meanwhile, Luann was in the same room having a conversation with two other Real Housewives stars.

Bethenny Frankel might have quit RHONY, but the Season 12 promo teased plenty of drama. Based on the clip, it seemed like Luann is still battling her drinking problem. Tinsley Mortimer is thinking about moving to Chicago so she can be closer to her boyfriend and Dorinda Medley’s hasn’t cooled off based on her pushing Luann out the door as she’s leaving.

Ramona, whose tagline for the season is “I don’t need to find love, I love myself,” told Parade Season 12 is unforgettable. “You’ll see such a camaraderie and a deeper depth of our friendship. It’s so different from anything I’ve ever filmed. It’s very unique and I think the viewers are going to be amazed and love it. It’s so different,” she said.

The summary for episode 1 says:

“The New York Ladies are back and moving forward. Sonja struggles with an empty nest after her daughter has left for college, while Luann celebrates the end of her probation. Ramona is on the prowl and looking for love, and at Dorinda’s end of summer party, Tinsley and Dorinda’s fractured relationship comes to a head. A new housewife, Leah McSweeney, joins the ladies to witness all the drama.”

