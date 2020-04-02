‘Real Housewives of New York’ Season 12 Taglines & RHONY Spoilers

Real Housewives of New York Season 12 airs Thursday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. The network recently released the taglines for the upcoming new season and they definitely capture the cast members’ sassy, spunky personalities. From the looks of the Season 12 promo, viewers have plenty of drama, laughter and tears to look forward to this season.

The description for Episode 1, titled “Back in the NY Groove,” reads, “The New York Ladies are back and moving forward. Sonja struggles with an empty nest after her daughter has left for college, while Luann celebrates the end of her probation. Ramona is on the prowl and looking for love, and at Dorinda’s end of summer party, Tinsley and Dorinda’s fractured relationship comes to a head. A new housewife, Leah McSweeney, joins the ladies to witness all the drama.”

Keep reading for each of the Season 12 taglines, as well as details on the cast:

The Season 12 Taglines Are Bold, Brazen & Fun, Just Like the Cast

The new season features RHONY veterans Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer, as well as new cast member Leah McSweeney, who is replacing Bethenny Frankel on the show. McSweeney’s tagline is our favorite (with Medley’s a close second), but all of the taglines capture the fun, cheeky attitudes of each of the Season 12 cast members this season. Check out their taglines below:

“I’m not always right, but I’m never wrong.” – Medley, 55

“I’m no one’s accessory — I’m the whole lifestyle brand.” – Morgan, 56

“I don’t need to find love, I love myself.” – Singer, 63

“Life isn’t a fairytale, but I’m hoping mine’s the exception.” – Mortimer, 44

“Raise the curtains, lower the lights, I’m taking center stage in my life.” – Lesseps, 54

“I may float like a butterfly, but I sting like a bitch. ” – Season 12 newcomer McSweeney, 37

McSweeney was announced as the newest NYC Housewife at BravoCon in November, according to People, and she had nothing but good things to say about her costars. “They’re all unique individuals, but they’re all very badass,” she said, according to People.

Lesseps also recently praised her new costar during an interview with SiriusXM. “[McSweeney] is gorgeous, she’s really beautiful. And what I like about her is she is somebody who is self-made and vulnerable at the same time,” she said. “So I think people can relate to her.”

Season 12 Promises Plenty of Drama, Tears, Fights & Friendship

The Season 12 promo gives fans a glimpse of what’s in store this season, and it doesn’t disappoint. It looks like Lesseps is still struggling with a drinking problem (although she finished her parole), while Mortimer might be planning a move to Chicago to be with her boyfriend. Meanwhile, Medley’s temper is still a force to be reckoned with after she pushes Lesseps out the door as she’s leaving.

According to Singer, Season 12 is unlike anything viewers have seen before, Parade reports. The reality star told the publication, “You’ll see such a camaraderie and a deeper depth of our friendship. It’s so different from anything I’ve ever filmed. It’s very unique and I think the viewers are going to be amazed and love it. It’s so different.”

New episodes of Real Housewives of New York City air Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in reality TV coverage and entertainment news here.

