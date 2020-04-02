‘Real Housewives of New York’ Season 12 Premiere Date & Time

Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 premieres Thursday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Bravo. The new season features RHONY veterans Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer, as well as new cast member Leah McSweeney, who is replacing Bethenny Frankel on the show.

The description for Episode 1, titled “Back in the NY Groove,” reads, “The New York Ladies are back and moving forward. Sonja struggles with an empty nest after her daughter has left for college, while Luann celebrates the end of her probation. Ramona is on the prowl and looking for love, and at Dorinda’s end of summer party, Tinsley and Dorinda’s fractured relationship comes to a head. A new housewife, Leah McSweeney, joins the ladies to witness all the drama.”

Here’s what we know about the new season of Real Housewives of New York City:

Ramona Singer Promises a Dramatic Season Unlike Anything Viewers Have Seen Before

Your First Look at Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City Is Here!Your favorite New York ladies are back for a wild rollercoaster of a season… and they brought a new Housewife with them. Don't miss the season premiere on Thursday, April 2 @ 9/8c! New housewife Leah McSweeney is a born-and-bred New Yorker. She is the mother of 12-year-old Keir and is also a boss who just celebrated the 15th anniversary of her streetwear brand for women, by women, Married to the Mob. Although she is the youngest in the group of women, she is not afraid to speak her mind, which at times causes friction, especially with Ramona and Sonja.

According to cast member Ramona Singer, Season 12 is unlike anything viewers have seen before, Parade reports. The reality star promises a “unique” and “special” season, filled with plenty of ups and downs that help strengthen the ladies’ friendships on a whole new level.

“You’ll see such a camaraderie and a deeper depth of our friendship. It’s so different from anything I’ve ever filmed,” Singer told Parade. “It’s very unique and I think the viewers are going to be amazed and love it. It’s so different.”

“We go on a deeper level and expose ourselves more. We all become more vulnerable,” Singer added. “It’s unique because there was just better energy. The energy and the synergy was so special this season.”

Bethenny Frankel Will Not Feature on Season 12 of RHONY

On August 21, 2018, Bethenny Frankel, who starred on RHONY on and off for 11 years, released a statement to Variety that she would no longer be taking part in the Real Housewives franchise in order to focus on her daughter, her philanthropy and other TV ventures. The reality star had taken an extended hiatus from the show for three seasons before, from 2010 to 2014.

“I have decided to leave the ‘Housewives’ franchise to explore my next chapter. It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women,” she told Variety. “With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”

Singer recently told Entertainment Tonight that the rest of the cast felt like they “had to walk on eggshells” around Frankel, adding: “She kind of took over the room. No air left for us.”

New episodes of Real Housewives of New York City air Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

