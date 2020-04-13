‘Rick and Morty’ Twitter Sharing Episode Titles & Description for Season 4

As the premiere of Rick and Morty Season 4 part two nears, we’re getting more details about what’s to come. Here’s a look at what we think we know so far about Episodes 6-10 of Season 4. Rick and Morty’s Twitter account has been retweeting episode titles, but are they real?
Here Is What the Twitter Account Is Sharing
Apparently Rick and Morty may be releasing information about titles and loglines of upcoming episodes. The new season premieres May 3. IGN announced the premiere’s title, so that one is definitely authentic. What’s unclear is whether or not the other episode titles that the Rick and Morty Twitter account is retweeting are also real or just part of a joke.
Here’s what’s been shared so far.
IGN was the first to reveal an episode title. The premiere on Sunday, May 3 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern is going to be called “Never Ricking Morty.” A logline for this one hasn’t been shared. This is Episode 6.
Another episode might be called “Promortyus.” This was shared in a tweet by The Dan The Man Show and it was retweeted by the official Rick and Morty Twitter account. The logline is said to be “Get off my face broh.”
The Dan the Man Show wrote on Twitter: “I just got word that the title of one of @RickandMorty’s new episodes is ‘Promortyus’. The official logline: ‘Get off my face broh’. You can watch new episodes of Rick and Morty once it premieres on Sunday May 3 at 11:30 PM on [adult swim]. Get hyped!”
The Twitter account @kianworld shared that Season 4 Part 2 is going to be called “Start Mort Rickturn of the Jerri” and the logline reads “”Parenting is crazy broh. Stuff straight disappearin in this one.”
The official Rick and Morty Twitter account retweeted this one too. However, it looks like if this is real, the episode number was left out because there is no “Season 4 Part 2.”
Another person wrote that one episode is called Childrick of Mort with the description: “Miracle of life broh. Whole family in this one broh.” The Rick and Morty Twitter account retweeted this one too.
It’s not quite clear at this time if the rest of the episode titles are real or if the Rick and Morty Twitter account is sharing them as jokes. But whether they’re real or not, the premiere date for the rest of Season 4 is very real.
Here’s the trailer.
The trailer looks epic and the new series couldn’t have been better timed. With people locked inside a quarantine and dealing with a coronavirus outbreak, it’s nice to have something to look forward to for a change. The trailer included the Citadel, Meeseeks, Tammy, and more.
Before this exciting announcement, we knew that Season 4 was going to have a total of 10 episodes and the first five already aired in 2019. The second half was airing sometime in 2020, but Adult Swim didn’t reveal exactly when until today. Now we know that the premiere date is May 3.
