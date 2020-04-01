New ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Trailer: Every Easter Egg & Clue You Missed

In celebration of April Fools’ Day, Rick and Morty just dropped a new trailer and announced that the second half of Season 4 is returning on May 3. That’s some exciting news! Of course, now we have to analyze the trailer for all the clues we can get about the show. One tantalizing clue is the return of Tammy and — dare we hope — Birdperson? But there’s even more than that packed into the new trailer. Here are some of the Easter eggs you might have missed.

First, here’s the trailer again for your review.

Meeseeks Were Part of the Army Fighting the Citadel

In the opening shot of the trailer, we see an army of Ricks, Meeseecks, and another alien (maybe male Gazorpians.) They’re preparing for a battle against the Citadel.

Evil Morty Might Be Returning

This might hint at Evil Morty’s return. The last time we saw him, he was running the Citadel and had killed a lot of people. Here’s when we last saw him:

If so many people are attacking the Citadel, it can only be because Evil Morty is there.

By the way, is there any chance this is Evil Morty and not our Morty? Check out his expression in the photos below.

This could just be Morty in his element, but that expression reminds me a bit of Evil Morty.

Tammy Is Back & Maybe Birdperson Too

Tammy appeared in a battle against Summer.

The last time we saw Tammy, she had turned Birdperson into Phoenix Person.

Rick & Morty Season 3 | Phoenix Person Clip

The last time we saw her and Birdperson was in the epilogue for Season 3 Episode 1. Interestingly, that also aired on April Fools’ Day. So Tammy’s first appearance since then is on the anniversary of the last time we saw her.

Snuffles/Snowball Is Back

And Snowball is back too!

It looks like he’s in the same battle where Summer was seen fighting Tammy.

We last saw Snowball (previously named Snuffles) in the episode Lawnmower Dog, which was back in Season 1 Episode 2. It was the second episode in the series. Here’s a look back at the trailer for the episode.

Preview – Lawnmower Dog

Snowball left Earth to live on a planet with other intelligent dogs. We’ve seen Snowball in some montages since and in some photos, but he’s never actually been on an episode since. It’s huge to see him again.

More Screenshots from the Trailer

Here are some more screenshots from the trailer. These scenes seem to be connected, maybe indicating that things with those aliens got a little out of hand.

Rick and Morty super suits are tough to beat. Maybe this is for the big epic battle too? I’m thinking it’s for a different episode myself. It looks like an homage to Voltron maybe, but others think it’s a Gundam suit.

I’m not sure how this connects to everything.

I’m pretty sure the vat of acid Rick warned Morty about was an acid portal, but that’s just my guess.

Here, Rick has a scientific formula that activates a pretty impressive ability to multitask.

Jerry’s being Jerry.

But at least he has his own butter.

Yep, Jerry’s still a joke.

It looks like Morty gets possessed by something at one point this season. Maybe an evil version of himself?

And a couple more scenes.

I can’t wait for May 3. Stay safe and stay indoors until then everyone.

