In celebration of April Fools’ Day, Rick and Morty just dropped a new trailer and announced that the second half of Season 4 is returning on May 3. Even more exciting are some scenes that some fans think might hint at Evil Morty’s return.

First, here’s the whole trailer.

VideoVideo related to new ‘rick and morty’ season 4 trailer may hint at evil morty’s return 2020-04-01T02:50:39-04:00

Fans think we might be getting hints about Evil Morty in the scenes showing an epic battle.

Check out this photo. It shows what appears to be a Council of Ricks, ready for battle.

To be clear, we don’t actually see Evil Morty. But a large army of Ricks is at the Citadel.

But the opening shot is even bigger than that. It’s not just an army of Ricks. It’s an army of Ricks with an army of Meeseeks and an army of another type of alien right beside them. It’s hard to tell, but those might be male Gazorpians in the battle.

This has to be related to Evil Morty. The army looks like it’s preparing to attack the Citadel in a massive battle. Whether this battle is connected to other scenes that we see in the trailer is unclear. Could it be connected to Snuffles’ battle with the cat?

Or what about Summer’s epic battle with Tammy using Jedi light sabers?

It’s not clear if this is all part of the same battle or not. But it does appear that Evil Morty might be coming back even if he doesn’t appear in the trailer.

The last time we saw Evil Morty was in Season 3 Episode 7.

i'm pretty sure that this is evil morty pic.twitter.com/UzvyNSjOMQ — Woe is me💧💧💧 (@eren_render) September 11, 2017

Evil Morty was the new President of the Citadel. It was a shocking revelation that we got at the end of the episode back in September 2017. The episode was called The Ricklantis Mixup.

There will be spoilers for The Ricklantis Mixup below.

The hints were all there. He was smarter than the rest of the Mortys and absolutely positive of his ability to win the election, despite the fact that the Ricks typically have an upper hand on the Mortys in the Citadel world.

And then, when he calmly killed every Rick that believed he didn’t have true power and that they were going to stay in charge… Well, that’s not something just any Morty will do.

It turned out that the information that a Rick secretly passed on to his former Campaign Manager was that the kindhearted Morty running for President was actually Evil Morty. He tricked everyone — again. The two pictures above are of Evil Morty: the time that he took over a Rick’s mind and was basically controlling him. The next picture to appear (which you can just barely see in the top lefthand corner) was of Evil Morty with wiring in his eye.

And of course, the same Evil Morty music played for Ricklantis Mixup, leaving no doubt that Evil Morty had taken over the Citadel and was now President.

VideoVideo related to new ‘rick and morty’ season 4 trailer may hint at evil morty’s return 2020-04-01T02:50:39-04:00

So there can be no doubt. The second half of Season 4 is going to include Evil Morty in some way. There is going to be an epic battle involving him. And it will likely be amazing.