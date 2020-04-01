New ‘Rick and Morty’ Trailer Teases Snowball from Lawnmower Dog

There’s a lot to unpack from the new Season 4 Rick and Morty trailer. One of the most exciting things is the appearance of Snowball from the Lawnmower Dog episode. Read on for more details.

First, here’s the whole trailer.

Seeing Snowball again promises some great things from the new season.

We last saw Snowball (previously named Snuffles) in the episode Lawnmower Dog, which was back in Season 1 Episode 2. It was the second episode in the series. Here’s a look back at the trailer for the episode.

Here’s a recap from Lawnmower Man.

Snuffles was originally Morty’s family’s pet dog. Jerry got mad at Snuffles for peeing on the carpet, so Rick made a helmet that would make Snuffles smarter and able to understand what people wanted him to do.

But he became even smarter than expected and was able to figure out just how he was being treated by humans. He altered his helmet so he could communicate with people and became smarter and smarter. He and other dogs eventually took over and made the Smiths their pets. Snuffles decided his new name would be Snowball now that he was in charge.

Morty returned from an adventure with Rick and Snowball realized he couldn’t hurt Morty because Morty had truly loved him. Snowball eventually realized that oppressing humans would only bring heartbreak, and they need to let go of their plan to dominate the world. So he left Earth to live on a planet with other intelligent dogs. We’ve seen Snowball in some montages since and in some photos, but he’s never actually been on an episode since.

But now it looks like Snowball is coming back. And this time, he’s in some kind of battle against a cat who is also wearing a mechanical suit.

Interestingly, Justin Roiland may have already hinted about Snowball’s return before we saw him in the trailer. Back in March 2019, almost exactly a year ago, he made the following post on Instagram, writing: “Rick and Morty season four is happening. It’s amazing. It’s coming. No need to be upset that I also make other things. Also- no need to argue with the folks begging for S4. I take it as a compliment.”

The dogs pictured in his photo looked a lot like Snowball. Those are Roiland’s real-life dogs that inspired Snuffles/Snowball, but it might have also been a hint about what to expect.

It’s not known if Snowball’s appearance will be connected to the huge battle against the Citadel that we see hinted at in the beginning of the new trailer. We see an army of Ricks, Meeseecks, and aliens getting ready for war. But it’s not known if Snowball’s scene is connected with that or if it’s from an entirely different episode.

