New ‘Rick and Morty’ Trailer Teases Tammy & Possibly Birdperson

The new Rick and Morty Season 4 trailer that just dropped has so many exciting Easter eggs that it’s tough to keep up with them all. But one of the most exciting could be the return of Tammy, which might also herald the return of Birdperson (aka Phoenix Person.) Read on for more details.

We Saw Tammy in the Trailer

If you blinked you might have missed it, but we definitely saw Tammy in the trailer.

Here’s a screenshot from when we saw Tammy in the trailer.

Tammy and Summer are battling with light sabers and it looks like they’re in the middle of a pretty intense battle.

Could it be the same battle that Snowball is fighting too in this scene?

Or the reason that Morty is shooting and destroying things? (Or could that be Evil Morty that we’re seeing in that clip?)

Is this all part of the epic battle against The Citadel, where Evil Morty is now President?

It’s possible. It certainly looks like Snowball’s battle is part of the same battle where Summer and Tammy are fighting.

This could also mean that Birdperson (aka Phoenix Person) is somewhere nearby. We haven’t seen him in a long time.

Today Is the Anniversary of When We Last Saw Birdperson

Fans expected to see Birdperson in the Season 3 finale, but he wasn’t in the episode. In fact, the last time we saw Birdperson was in the epilogue following the Season 3 premiere that surprised everyone when it aired on April Fools’ Day. (So seeing Tammy again now is fitting considering it’s on the anniversary of the last time we saw Birdperson.) The scene showed that Birdperson hadn’t died in the Season 2 finale after all.

Birdperson had been Rick’s longtime friend. But Tammy, his new love interest, ended up being his downfall. They hooked up in Ricksy Business. He then reappears in Get Schwifty, saving Morty’s life. He told Morty that Rick really does care about him and that it’s only because of Rick that Birdperson himself is still alive.

But things got dark in The Wedding Squanchers. He and Tammy married, but he and Rick were still wanted by the Galactic Federation from “crimes in the name of freedom.” Tammy, as it turned out, was an undercover agent of the Galactic Federation.

In The Rickshank Redemption, at the end of the Season 3 premiere, we learned that they found a way to revive Birdperson. They turned him into a cyborg-like-being and named him Phoenix Person. He appeared to be completely under Tammy’s control.

Here’s the last time we saw Phoenix Person:

Fans were hoping to get a resolution to this in the Season 3 finale, but Phoenix Person didn’t make any kind of an appearance. We’re still wondering what happened to him. It looks like we might finally get some kind of an answer. We know for sure from the trailer that Tammy is back. But judging by this epilogue to the Season 3 premiere, Birdperson (aka Phoenix Person) surely can’t be too far behind.

