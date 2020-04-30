Rob Lowe’s House: Where His Wife & Kids Call Home

Tonight, the cast of NBC’s Parks and Recreation is back with an all-new quarantine episode, which was filmed entirely from the homes of the stars. Rob Lowe, who portrays Chris Traeger on the show, listed his Montecito home for sale late last year.

Lowe and his wife, Sheryl, purchased the 3.4-acre plot of land for the home for around $8.5 million in 2005. Then, they custom-built the traditional East Coast-inspired home which is now called Oakview Estate.

The home was previously listed for sale for $47 million but was later listed at a discounted $42.5 million. A full gallery of photos is available online. It is located around 90 miles from Los Angeles in a location where Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Julia Louis-Dreyfus have all owned homes.

The Home Was Custom-Built in 2010

Lowe brought in Don Nulty as the architect to design the home in 2010. They also brought in Mark Rios for landscaping and Kylie Irwin for interiors. There are six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms in the home.

“Like Rob, I loved the idea of a big lawn rolling up to an understated manor house perfect for mud boots or high heels,” Sheryl Lowe told Architectural Digest. “Building from scratch, I could finally have everything we’ve experienced, loved, wanted to have or do under one roof—a meld of our personalities.”

The home is 10,000 square feet and features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, crown moldings and bay windows. There are French doors throughout, leading to the large covered veranda outside.

When it comes to the kitchen, the home features white marble countertops, stainless steel appliances and a big center island with counter seating plus a separate breakfast nook. There is also a separate catering kitchen.

There’s a formal dining room in the home that has a fireplace, and there are numerous formal and casual living areas that feature more fireplaces, built-in bookshelves and window seats.

Not surprisingly, the actor has a professional-status movie theater, a piano room and a completely separate wine room. The home has large porches, an outdoor kitchen and barbecue and an outdoor living room that has its own movie screen and fireplace.

Apart from the mansion, there is a separate two-bedroom guest house with an 800-square-foot pool cabana with a full kitchen and bedroom. The outdoor space also features a tennis court, pool and gazebo.

They Are Selling The Home Because Their Children Moved Out

Now that their children have moved out, Lowe and his wife decided the home was too large for just the two of them.

“With our boys now out of the house, we’re looking forward to our next real estate adventure,” Lowe said. They switched real estate agents and lowered the price after there were no takers on the property.

Lowe is best known for his work on NBC’s Parks and Rec and Code Black. He currently stars as Owen Strand in the Fox drama 9-1-1: Lone Star.

It’s possible that the Parks and Rec reunion special will give viewers a bit of an inside look at the homes of the stars since it was filmed remotely from their houses.

READ NEXT: WATCH: ‘Jeopardy’ Contestant Mistakes Janet Jackson for Ariana Grande