Robert Irwin, Bindi Irwin’s Brother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Robert and Bindi Irwin are the children of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin. They are the stars of the show Crikey! It’s the Irwins, which will showcase Bindi’s wedding on tonight’s special episode.

Robert was born on December 1, 2003 to Steve and Terri Irwin. Both he and his sister Bindi were homeschooled at the Australia Zoo. One of Robert’s first television appearances came when he was just a month old on January 2, 2004 when Steve carried him in one arm while hand-feeding a chicken carcass to a 12.5-foot long crocodile.

Steve died from a stingray injury to the heart while filming an underwater documentary when Robert was nearly three years old.

Here’s what you should know about Robert Irwin:

1. He Walked Bindi Down the Aisle

For his sister’s wedding, Robert had the honor of walking her down the aisle to her now-husband Chandler Powell. He said before and after the wedding that he was very moved by the opportunity and was happy to play that role in their special day.

He took to Instagram to share a photo of the precious moment on April 17, 2020.

“Walking my sister down the aisle was one of the most special moments of my life,” he wrote. “Bindi, you are the most amazing sister and friend, always there for me through it all and I just couldn’t be happier you found Chandler. And Chandler, I am so happy to now welcome you into our family as my brother. March 25 was a truly beautiful day!”

2. Robert Irwin is a Photographer

Robert spends most of his time at the Australia zoo where he is a photographer specializing in nature photography. His website features stunning images of animals and landscapes.

Robert began being recognized for his photography before he was even a teenager, and headlines from when he was 13 years old highlight his talents.

In 2018, Robert was recognized at a photo competition for a photo of a spider devouring a frog. His image was submitted in the 11-14 age category, and at the time, he wrote that he was “Thrilled that my photo will be part of a gallery going worldwide to hopefully inspire other young people to take up photography and appreciate the natural world.”

3. He Has Appeared on Late-Night Shows

Best of Robert Irwin on The Tonight Show

Some of his most memorable television experiences may be when he brings all kinds of creatures to late-night shows while promoting appearances.

The teenager has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon more than once, leading the show to have a compiled video of the times he’s scared Fallon out of his seat with the creatures he brings with him.

In one clip, Robert brought baby bears for Fallon to pet, and in another, he brought baby kangaroos.

4. He Helped Chandler Powell Plan His Proposal to Bindi

Robert Irwin Reveals an Outtake Photo from His Sister Bindi's Engagement

After news about Bindi’s engagement came out, Robert revealed that he helped out with the proposal more than some family members would be able to say they did. In a segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he shared a photo of their planning process.

In the photo, Powell was down on one knee, but he was “proposing” to Robert, not Bindi. He revealed that photo came about after Powell had asked Robert and Terri for permission to ask Bindi to marry him, and then Robert needed to work out the logistics of where he should be when his future brother-in-law popped the question.

“So, I stood in for Bindi and marked out where he was going to propose,” he said, laughing. “Bindi hasn’t even seen this photo, but I’ve got it with me. It was the happiest moment of my life.”

Robert was also able to photograph the actual engagement and ensuing engagement photo session.

5. He and His Family Work at the Australia Zoo

The Irwins have dedicated their lives to animals and nature, and both Bindi and Robert spend most of their time at the Australia zoo taking care of the animals there.

Since people began social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, Robert has been sharing photos of himself and those he calls his “isolation buddies” on Instagram. On April 5, 2020, he shared a photo of himself with a group of kangaroos.

“More of my Australia Zoo self isolation buddies!” he wrote. “Mornings with the mob are the best.”

