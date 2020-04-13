Rosanna Arquette’s Harvey Weinstein Story: What She’s Said About Him

Rosanna Arquette was one of more than 80 women to stand up against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, dismantling him from his reign of terror and spurring a national movement.

Weinstein was indicted on charges of rape and related charges by a New York grand jury in 2018. In February 2020, he was found guilty of rape in the third degree and a criminal sexual act, and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

The premiere of the new documentary “Harvey Weinstein: ID Breaking Now,” airs Sunday, April 12, at 10/9 Central on Investigation Discovery. The documentary explores the conviction of Weinstein.

“He threatened, he bullied, he spied on them but Harvey Weinstein could not silence the women he raped and assaulted,” Investigation Discovery writes in its series description. “‘Harvey Weinstein: ID Breaking Now’ interviews Weinstein’s spy and exposes the story Weinstein hoped would never be told.”

'Harvey Weinstein: ID Breaking Now' airs Sunday, April 12, 2020, at 10 p.m. EST.

Rosanna Arquette Said She ‘Had a Completely Different Career’ After Rejecting Weinstein

Rosanna Arquette recalls 'Desperately Seeking Susan's' deleted alternate ending https://t.co/0ma0m6cvJj pic.twitter.com/xJeZx68BAG — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) April 10, 2020

Harvey Weinstein was a movie mogul who lorded his power over women, sexually assaulting more than 80 women, according to trial testimony. Actress Rosanna Arquette was one of those. Arquette was once known best for Pulp Fiction and Desperately Seeking Susan. Now, she is widely known for being one of the first women to come forward against Weinstein, spurring the #MeToo movement.

She told NPR in 2018, shortly after Weinstein was indicted, that she believes he sabotaged her career.

“I don’t have an agent,” she said. “I think I’m still blackballed.”

She and Weinstein were at the Beverly Hills Hotel in the early 1990s when she went to pick up a script and have dinner with him. He came to the door in a white bathrobe, she said, and asked her for a massage. She said he then grabbed her hand and tried to force her to touch his erect penis. She jerked her hand away and told Weinstein “No,” she told NPR.

Weinstein told her she was “making a very big mistake,” Arquette said.

She said he told her about two other women, an actress and a model, whose careers he advanced. He said he had a sexual relationship with them, and used their names.

“I’ll never be that girl,” she said, and left. “Got down the elevator. By the time I got to the bottom, the lobby, I had a completely different career,” she told NPR.

Rosanna Arquette Reacted to Documents Regarding of One of Harvey Weinstein’s Spies on the Documentary

Rosanna Arquette reacts to seeing Harvey Weinstein spy's file on her in new documentary: 'What a piece of sh**' https://t.co/ClPKfvCfHE pic.twitter.com/tV5kKYcHAR — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) April 10, 2020

Harvey Weinstein used spies to intimidate the women he sexually assaulted. Rosanna Arquette had a full picture of the extent of Weinstein’s spying when she saw the investigative documents about her, according to Yahoo! Entertainment. Arquette reads a portion of the document on camera in the documentary.

“Why would you spy on me, Harvey, unless you were worried because of what you did to me,” Arquette said after reading the paper on Investigation Discovery’s ‘Harvey Weinstein: ID Breaking Now.’

You can watch a clip of Arquette on the documentary here.

The report said that Weinstein believed “Rosanna is involved in the campaign being waged against him by disseminating fictitious allegations about him to media sources.”

