Rose Vega Calls Ed ‘Embarrassing’ in Instagram Live Video: 90 Day Fiancé

Rosemarie Vega, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, called boyfriend Ed Brown embarrassing and a liar in an Instagram Live video posted on April 23. She also claims Ed is only on the show for fame and said he never cared about her or her son Prince.

“Ed … how dare you,” Rose says in the video. “To make me embarrassed in front of millions of people. He does[n’t] really care of me. He just want to be famous, that’s why he doing that. He did not even give me a penny, all lies. He did not give me any gifts except bra and panty. Every word that come out his mouth is lie. He did not care of me and especially to my son.”

The video, shared by Instagrammer 90dayfanatic, is 2:45 long and can be viewed below.

Rose Claims Ed Never Cared About Her & Everything He Said is a Lie

She continues in the video, “So please … you always embarrass me and [I] always be quiet, but now … but now, I always talk about you, you always liar.” When a fan asks if she and her sister asked Ed for money, she says “no it’s not true.” She claims the message was a “fake” and not from her sister.

“It’s not true, always is lie. What Ed say is not true. He only want to be famous, that all. He not love me. He not care me. He always embarrass me and I always be quiet. But I feel hurt for now. I want to say I feel hurt for now. He is not always caring for me, it’s not true, it’s not true, okay? Please, don’t believe Ed. It’s not always true what he said.”

She then thanks fans and signs off, but the video is flooded with comments showing support for the reality star, telling her not to worry about Ed and that she can do better than him.

“Don’t worry about it Rose, he will never a pretty, humble and down to earth like you! You deserved better!” one commenter wrote, while another added, “Rose, u can’t even imagine how happy I am that u dodged that bullet. U are MUCH better off with ur family and those that TRULY love u. Best of luck to u.”

Another user noted that Ed’s been featured on several talk shows and has really been promoting his storyline on the show, and is getting “invited everywhere,” which lines up with Rose’s claims that he only went on the show to become famous.

Ed Believes He is the Most ‘Authentic Cast Member’ on 90 Day Fiancé

Ed hasn’t responded to the video just yet, but he did recently claim that he was the most “authentic cast member” on 90 Day Fiancé in the comments of one of his Instagram posts, which didn’t sit well with several current and former 90 Day stars. The Instagram account MommySaysBadWords posted screenshots of Ed’s comment (above), which reads, “all the haters out there made me the most authentic reality star on 90 Day Fiancé history, look it up online.”

Lisa Hamme, Ed’s Season 4 co-star, and Tarik Myers, another former 90 Day star who is also dating a woman from the Philippines, were among several cast members to clap back on Ed online. Lisa told Ed that the fans are the “real MVPs” and that it takes a team effort to put the show together. She told him he needed to step off of his “soap box” and that “no one is an instant celebrity because we appeared on a television show, let’s try an stay grounded because past present and future.”

Tarik wasn’t as nice as Baby Girl Lisa; he called Ed creepy and rude in a lengthy post and said he was disrespectful to the Filipino culture. “Most ‘authentic’ in 90DF franchise history? You misspelled ‘creepiest’. 1. You’re not even the most authentic cast member [whose] story was about the Philippines OR to be featured on Before the 90 Days. 2. I took great pains to RESPECT the Philippines culture and their poverty struggles when we filmed. You make Americans look intolerant and callous. 3. You better be glad I’m not on Pillowtalk because I’d be flaming yo goofy a**.”

