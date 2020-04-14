WATCH: Maci Bookout Says Ryan Edwards Is ‘Not Sober’

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout questioned if her ex, Ryan Edwards, was using drugs again on Tuesday’s episode of the MTV reality show. Maci has a restraining order against Ryan, so she tried to keep her distance when he attended their son Bentley’s 11th birthday party at the zoo. Still, she couldn’t help but suspect that something about Ryan seemed amiss–even if she was looking at him from afar.

“I’ve seen him look better,” Maci, 28, told her friend Katie. “It’s the first time I’ve seen him since he got out of jail. That, in my opinion, he was 100 percent not sober.”

Maci confirmed she didn’t speak with the 31-year-old. “No, he didn’t talk to me but I didn’t expect him to because of the restraining order. I just feel like the cycle’s starting all over again. I just wish that someone [who’s] close to him would say, ‘Do you need more help?’ And tell him, ‘It’s okay if you do.’ If the last year didn’t change anything, then the clock is ticking even faster at this point,” she said.

Maci Says Ryan Will Never Hit ‘Rock Bottom’

Katie suggested Ryan is bound to hit rock bottom, but Maci disagreed. “He won’t hit rock bottom until there’s nothing for him to come back to,” she said. “He’ll have to lose everything.”

Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, obtained two-year a restraining order in May 2018 against Ryan after he sent threatening text messages. He cannot come within 100 feet of Maci, Taylor or the two children they have together, Jayde Carter and Maverick. The restraining order does not include Bentley.

Ryan has struggled with drug addiction, going to rehab two times. Last season, Ryan wanted to meet with Maci to talk things over, but she wasn’t ready. “He had a lot of stuff he wanted to say and apologize for, but I’m not sure I’m in a place where I can keep my s— together, if that makes sense,” she told her husband. “I’m still angry.”

Ryan crossed the line with her. “There are two things you don’t f-ck with when it comes to me—my kids and my husband,” she said. “And he has done both.”

Ryan’s Legal Woes Have Been Documented For Years

Most recently, Ryan was arrested in January 2019 for theft of services after he allegedly walked out of a bar without paying his $36 bill last month, TMZ reported. The bartender reportedly recognized Ryan from his mugshots.

Ryan allegedly drove to the courthouse for his wedding to Mackenzie in May 2017 while under the influence. He appeared to be nodding off while driving and slurring his words. After saying “I do,” he entered treatment for the first time but left after just 21 days, Radar Online reported. His second stint occurred in 2018 after Maci obtained the restraining order against him. The second time around, he stayed for the full 90 days.

