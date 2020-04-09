Brielle Money’s Incredible Health Update: Father Says She ‘Started Moving’

Brielle Money, daughter of former Bachelor star Michelle Money, who previously competed for Brad Womack’s heart on Season 15 of ABC’s reality dating competition series, was only 6 years old when her mother first appeared on the franchise.

Brielle’s father is Michelle Money’s ex-husband Ryan Money, who’s been standing by the former reality star’s side after their daughter’s tragic skateboarding accident left her on life support. Despite their divorce, Michelle and Money have continued to get along and successfully co-parent Brielle. While Brielle was in intensive care, because of coronavirus, they had to switch off being inside the hospital with their 15-year-old daughter in intervals

And on April 9, they were able to finally share a positive update on their daughter’s health, as she is now almost off her IV treatment, and has started to move.

Money wrote, “Brielle is doing so well. She is off almost all of her IV medications. She is still on the Dilaudid but they are trying to get her off of that today. They will switch to giving her morphine through a feeding tube. The nurse said that it is a 20-day weaning process on morphine to get her off of the pain, sedation and paralytic medicines. Brielle started moving and will raise her eyebrows when ‘yelled’ at or pinched.”

While many people know about Brielle’s mother Michelle, her father Ryan is less known as he was never a reality TV star. Here’s what you need to know about Brielle’s father:

1. Ryan Money Is Married to Wife Ashley Money & They Have Three Children Together

Brielle is Ryan’s eldest child, and after marrying Ashley Money, he’s become the father of three more children; two daughters and a son.

Ryan and Ashley included Brielle in their family trips, and she appears to shared a close relationship with her young half-siblings. Following the news of Brielle’s accident, Ashley wrote on Instagram, “We can’t wait for Brie to wake up and see how much she is loved and cared for. We feel your thoughts and prayers and I’m sure Brie does too. She is a girl full strength, and I can’t wait for my little at-home bestie to come home. Please continue to pray for a full recovery for Brie and pray for Michelle, whose mommy heart is absolutely aching, and pray for Ry.”

On April 1, Ashley added, “Really missing our Brie today. The kids can’t wait for their hugs! Even the grem is asking. LOVE YOU BRIE! ”

2. Brielle’s Father Works & Lives Nearby Michelle Money In Salt Lake City

According to Money’s LinkedIn account, he remained living near Salt Lake City following his divorce from Michelle Money and he works as a Vice President of Business Development.

In a since-deleted person blog, he wrote, “My first real job was as a bagger at Reams Grocery Store. Before that job, I had spent many hours working at my Grandpa’s business (Peak Dist.). I graduated with a business education from Westminster College. While going to school I started a painting business, worked for HP and became a Founding Partner at Juno Partners, I am the managing partner of a http://www.LoveSac.com franchise in Park City, UT. Now I am working with Hire Vue, easily one of the most exciting technologies to come out of Web 2.0.”

3. Due To Coronavirus, Only One Parent Was Allowed To Be By Brielle’s Side In The Hospital

Michelle Money described on Instagram that she couldn’t imagine leaving her daughter’s side while she remained in a coma, but knew that Brielle’s father, Ryan Money, also needed to spend with her in the hospital.

Ryan shared a detailed update on his daughter’s status via Instagram on April 4, writing: “We were really hoping that we would be able to get Brielle an MRI on Sunday (tomorrow). This MRI is to check the ligaments in her neck and make sure that there is no damage to them. The reason why this is important is that if they are damaged then her neck needs to be immobilized. They do this by putting on a pretty bulky neck brace. Without the MRI though they will not know if her neck is okay and by default when she starts to wake up they will have to have her neck in a brace,” he wrote.

4. Ryan & His Wife Banded Together With Michelle & Her Boyfriend Mike Weir While Brielle Fought For Her Life

On April 1, Michelle Money shared on Instagram how grateful she was for the incredible amount of love and support she’s received during this unfortunate time. In addition to thanking the true “hero” doctors and nurses working through the coronavirus pandemic to help her daughter, she thanked her friends and family, including Ryan and Ashley.

She wrote, “Thank you to my X husband [Ryan] for being an incredible support for me and of course for Brielle. Very grateful to have you as her father! And to his wife [Ashley Money] for being a rock for all of us! She is super woman! High five on the awesome co-parenting!!”

Money also thanked her boyfriend, Mike Weir, his children, and her mother. “And to the love of my life [Mike] for being my constant grounding. I could not do this without you. To @lili_w2000 and @elle_w97 for being the best big sisters to Brielle and incredible support for me! And my amazing mom [Margie Cartwright] for being so strong and helping me get thru each hour.”

5. Ryan Money Is An Avid Cyclist

When Ryan isn’t sharing fun meme videos on Instagram or pictures of his children, he’s sharing photos from his adventurous bike rides. In 2015, Ryan had a tough accident in which he needed to head to the hospital to treat his injuries.

Money has since fully recuperated and continues to remain active, racing and hitting Utah’s biking trails in his free time.

