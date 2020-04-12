Is Sam’s Club Open or Closed on Easter Sunday 2020?

Sam’s Club will NOT be open this Sunday, April 12 for Easter, according to the store’s website. Easter is one of four federal holidays Sam’s Club closes for, including New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. The store has reduced hours for some holidays, but only closes four days each year.

Sam’s Club will reopen on Monday, April 13 with regular business hours. Although the store is reopening on Easter Monday, we always recommend checking with your local area store to be sure of the hours before making a trip. With the COVID-19 pandemic still sweeping the nation, many stores have adjusted their hours, so it’s always a good idea to double check in case they’ve changed. To find a Sam’s Club near you, the grocery chain’s store directory can be found here.

Keep reading for details on Sam’s Club holiday hours of operation:

Sam’s Club Only Closes for Four Holidays Each Year, Including New Year’s, Easter, Thanksgiving & Christmas

According to the store’s website, Sam’s Club only closes for four federal holidays each year, but has reduced hours on certain days. The store closes at 6 p.m. on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day each year, and has extended shopping hours during the holiday shopping season.

You can check out the Sam’s Club holiday schedule below, courtesy of Holiday Shopping Hours. However, it’s worth nothing that the holiday schedule is subject to change depending on your location, so we always recommend contacting your local store ahead of time.

New Year’s Day (January 1) – CLOSED

Martin Luther King Day (January 20) – Regular Hours

President’s Day (February 17) – Regular Hours

Easter Sunday (April 12) – CLOSED

Memorial Day (May 25) – REDUCED HOURS

Independence Day (July 4) – REDUCED HOURS

Labor Day (September 7) – REDUCED HOURS

Columbus Day (October 12) – Regular Hours

Veterans Day (November 11) – Regular Hours

Thanksgiving (November 26) – CLOSED

Christmas Day (December 25) – CLOSED

According to Holiday Shopping Hours, “stores may operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours during ‘open’ holidays. Many locations will open late and/or close early on these days. Of course, the exception is on Black Friday when most stores open early and/or close late! To save wasted time and gas, a quick phone call to confirm Sam’s Club holiday hours of operation is always a good idea. Happy holiday shopping!”

The Store Has Adjusted Hours of Operation Due to the COVID-19 Outbreak

Sam’s Club recently announced an adjusted schedule for business hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the nation. The website reads, “Starting Tuesday, 03/17/2020, all Sam’s Club locations will open at 9 a.m and close at 8 p.m. Early Shopping is temporarily unavailable.”

The store explained in a statement that the adjusted hours are to give employees a chance to thoroughly clean the store while restocking shelves each day. “This is to ensure our employees have ample time to restock, clean and sanitize each club, and to provide you with the best possible experience,” the Instagram post above reads.

Sam’s Club has also started offering a senior concierge service, allowing senior citizens to drive up to the store, hand a shopping list to one of the employees, and wait in the car while the employee shops for them. The exclusive senior shopping service is offered on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

“Clubs across the U.S. will be ready to serve our senior citizen, at-risk and immune-compromised members every Tuesday and Thursday morning from 7 to 9 a.m.,” the Instagram post reads. “Just look for the directional signs, pull up, give your designated shopper your grocery list and then wait in the designated area. Your shopper will then bring the items to your car where you can pay and be on your way.”

