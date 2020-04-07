Schitt’s Creek Season 7 Canceled or Renewed: Is the Show Returning?

Schitt’s Creek is coming to end following the Season 6 finale on April 7, and there will not be a Season 7. Although the series will not be returning for another season, the show was not canceled; the creators of Schitt’s Creek decided to end the series on their own terms, in order to give fans a proper sendoff.

Series co-creator Dan Levy told ABC News that he wanted to end the series while it was still at its peak, to avoid running the show into the ground. “It was important for me that this show remains something that people cherish and that people go back to and revisit year after year or put on when they’re feeling blue,” Levy said. “And in order to do that, you really need to be aware of when is the right time to say goodbye.”

Dan Levy Released a Statement on Twitter Thanking Fans for Their Support & Announcing the End of the Series

To Our Dear Fans… pic.twitter.com/FIXjD3gbzA — dan levy (@danjlevy) March 21, 2019

On March 21, 2019, Levy posted a statement on Twitter informing fans that Schitt’s Creek was renewed for a sixth and final season. The statement reads, “We are very excited to announce that Schitt’s Creek is coming back for a sixth season on CBC and Pop in 2020! We also wanted to take this opportunity to let you know that we have decided season six will be our last.”

The statement continues, “We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning. It’s not lost on us what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow. We could never have dreamed that our fans would grow to love and care about these characters in the ways that you have.

“We are all so excited to begin shooting these last fourteen episodes and can’t thank you enough for the overwhelming love and generosity you’ve shown us. We hope you continue to enjoy the rest of our fifth season as we prepare to shoot our sixth!”

According to Sarah Levy (Dan’s sister and Eugene’s daughter), the cast knew for a long time they were going to end the series after six seasons, Cheat Sheet reports. Levy wrote on Instagram, “Even having known that 6 was the magic number for quite some time now still doesn’t make it any easier to digest. Here’s to a fantastic final season and thank you all for the undying support of this show.”

The Series Finale Will be Followed by a Special, Which Celebrates Six Successful Seasons of Schitt’s Creek

Schitt's Creek Series Finale CBC TrailerSchitt's Creek Series Finale CBC Trailer 2020-04-02T03:48:12.000Z

The series finale, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 7, will be followed by a special titled Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell, which celebrates six successful seasons of the show.

The description for the finale episode, titled “Happy Ending,” reads, “David stresses out over the rain on his wedding day, but his family makes it right.” The description for the Schitt’s Creek special reads, “An intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the making of the final season, including never-before-seen footage of table reads, auditions and celebrity interviews.”

The series finale of Schitt’s Creek airs Tuesday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Pop TV. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

