Is Sheetz Open or Closed on Easter 2020? Are There Holiday Hours?

If you need fuel or an MTO on Easter 2020, Sheetz is operating under its normal business hours, according to a Sheetz spokesperson. Sheetz is open 24/7 365 days a year, even on holidays and even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sheetz has made some changes to keep its customers and employees safe from the coronavirus.

Sheetz Hours Easter 2020

Sheetz is committed to remaining open on Easter 2020 and throughout the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Sheetz spokesman. Sheetz is open 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. Those hours even apply to holidays and to the COVID-19 crisis. However, Sheetz has made some updates to its service methods to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

“As an essential business, Sheetz is driven to remain open and be available to its customers and community, especially during these difficult times. As a result, Sheetz locations will be open all day on Easter,” Sheetz PR Manager Nick Ruffner said in a statement provided to Heavy.

Sheetz is even open 24 hours a day on major holidays like Christmas Day, Thanksgiving and New Years. Sheetz is a store you can count on to always be open. You can always stop there to get gas for your car, grab a snack or an MTO.

Sheetz Coronavirus News

Sheetz has made changes to its services, honing in on some of those that could pose a risk for the spread of COVID-19. During the pandemic, they are suspending its self-serve products, which includes self-serve coffee, self-serve fountain beverages, self-serve bakery items, fresh brewed tea, frozen drinks and F’Real milkshakes, according to a Sheetz spokesman.

“In the best interest of our customers and employees, Sheetz has implemented several changes as a result of COVID-19 including suspending self-serve coffee, self-serve fountain beverages, fresh brewed tea, frozen drinks and F’Real milkshakes as well as self-serve bakery items,” Ruffner said. “These changes followed other modifications already in place which include enhanced routine daily cleaning procedures with a focus on high-touch surface areas such as gas pumps, order points, counter tops, checkout lines and door handles as well as reinforcing and re-training of all employees on proper hand washing and hygiene.”

Sheetz has also introduced a new feature, just developed to limit encounters between customers and employees and to reduce the amount of time people spend in the store. The new feature is called “SHcan and Go.” You can read more about it here from Penn Live. The feature was introduced Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

“Earlier this week, Sheetz also announced a new ‘SHcan and Go’ feature allowing customers to scan and pay for convenience items through the MySheetz app,” Ruffner told Heavy. “Available at all Sheetz locations, this new feature minimizes interaction in the checkout process in support of social distancing recommendations and reduces the amount of time that each customer is in our store. The SHcan and Go feature is available through the Sheetz app and can be used for convenience items such as drinks and snacks but is not available for gas or age-restricted items requiring proof of identification.”

To protect its employees, Sheetz has also installed plexiglass shields at its cash registers, and markers to indicate six-foot distances, to encourage social distancing.

“Innovation has always been a key driver at Sheetz and we will continue to look for new, innovative ways to serve our customers and provide essential needs in these uncertain times,” Travis Sheetz, President and COO of Sheetz, Inc. told Penn Live.

