Shirley Knight Cause of Death: How Did the Actress Die?

Shirley Knight, a two-time Oscar nominee for best supporting actress, died early on Wednesday morning, April 22, at the age of 83 years old. Her daughter, Kaitlin Hopkins, posted a moving tribute to her mother on her Facebook page, saying “I was at your side and you went peacefully.” Knight is survived by her two daughters, Kaitlin and Sophie Hopkins.

Knight died during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, which has many people wondering about her cause of death. Did Knight die of coronavirus complications? Knight’s official cause of death has not been confirmed. According to the New York Post, Knight died of natural causes, however, Kaitlin’s post indicates that she underwent surgery a few weeks ago and had hospice care in her final days. Her daughter did not indicate Knight’s cause of death in her Facebook post, simply that she died at Kaitlin’s home in San Marcos, Texas, surrounded by her loved ones.

Her daughter also referenced a surgery that Knight underwent, after which the family brought her to Texas. She said, “It is hard to believe it has been 26 days since I got in the car and drove to meet Sophie and bring you back to Texas.” She added:

To be honest, I didn’t see things going this way after your surgery, it had gone so well. I wanted to think because Sophie and I got you safely to Texas that I could save you, give you back what you had before but all I could do is make this experience a better one, all I could do is love, forgive, celebrate, and feel.

Knight Spent the Last Few Weeks After a Surgery at Her Daughter’s Home in Texas

Kaitlin wrote that she was grateful that in the last weeks, her mother was able to feel loved and surrounded by her friends and family. She said Knight was able to Facetime friends and family over Easter weekend when she was feeling well, and “perhaps that was the closure you needed, I don’t know, I just know after that you were ready to let go, and we brought you home.”

She also said that friends and family sent audio and video recordings of stories and good memories they had of Knight and with her, and she appreciated having them so she could focus on something positive during her mother’s final days, like the impact Knight had on others’ lives.

Kaitlin also wrote about a hospice team helping out in the last week and arranging the visit of a music therapist:

He sat and played your favorite songs for over an hour, seamlessly going from one to the next. He set the tempos to match your rapid breathing until he was in sync with you, then he started to slow the tempo down, until you started following his tempo. It was amazing to watch how it calmed you down, and to see your breathing fall into step with his, calm and steady. I didn’t have to give you any medication for several hours afterwards. It was really amazing.

