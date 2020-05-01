Shiva Rose, Dylan McDermott’s Ex-Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Shiva Rose, Dylan McDermott’s ex-wife, was raised in the countryside in Iran and became a refugee as a child during her home country’s revolution. Rose is an actress, blogger and activist with a natural beauty product line that emphasizes a connection to the natural world.

Rose and McDermott were married for 12 years and divorced in 2008. They have two daughters together, who now live with Rose in California.

McDermott is starring on Netflix’s Hollywood, a drama series which airs Friday, May 1, 2020.

1. Shiva Rose Was Raised in Iran & Fled the Country as a Child During the Revolution, Becoming a Refugee

Shiva Rose was raised in Iran, and grew up living in the countryside. When revolutions broke out in her home country, she and her family fled. She became a refugee as a child, and eventually, she and her family settled in the United States. At age 10, she escaped Iran with her family and fled to Paris, according to her IMDB profile.

“I was raised to bohemian parents in the country side of Iran until the revolution there occurred,” she said on her website. “I went suddenly from a childhood nurtured on imagination and nature to life as a refugee. As one assimilating to a new life, I sought solace in old films, fashion and books which led me to work as an actress in TV, film and theater.”

She said in an interview with Hey Mama that the high points and low points in her life have taught her balance and resilience. The key to overcoming personal struggles, she said, is self-love.

“Yes, my life has run the gamut of ups and downs,” she told Hey Mama. “I feel this has all created a resilience in me which can now help me to help others. I love the quote by Stella Adler, a great acting teacher, who once said “To be a great artist one must have the skin of a rhinoceros, and yet the soul of a rose”. We must become strong in the belief that our intuition, once honed, can lead us to the most authentic and truthful way to live. We must be strong in that and yet still be tender, open, and loving with seeking spirits. I believe we need the duality of both for a full life. Personally, my tools are a consistent practice of Living tea Ceremony, which is a meditation practice, Kundalini yoga meditation, being in nature and beauty rituals. For people struggling, I would say self love is vital which will come from a spiritual connection to the source.”

2. Shiva Rose Suffered From Auto-Immune Disorders That Drove Her Toward Natural Health

Shiva Rose began suffering from auto-immune disorders after the birth of her first daughter at age 26, she told Hey Mama. She knew something was wrong when she could not regain her strength after childbirth. At that young age, she was told she had only one year to live. She was diagnosed with Lupus, scleroderma and rheumatoid arthritis.

She switched her habits and diet, using holistic medicine and getting out in nature, she told the publication. Those steps made her far outlive her prognosis.

“After having horrible side effects from the traditional treatments and protocols, I began to explore alternative and holistic medicines,” she said. “It took me many years, but I was able to slowly build myself back up with a lot of research. This was before the internet was as accessible as it is now, so I spent a great deal of time with Chinese Medicine acupuncturists, healers, and frequented places like the Santa Monica Homeopathic Pharmacy. Also, I started to closely monitor what I ate. I was a vegetarian for 25 years but I realized I had been eating a lot of wheat to sustain my energy. When I cut out all the GMO grown grains and processed wheat, I noticed a shift in the inflammation in my body. I then began adhering to an Ayurvedic lifestyle by adding in more healthy fats and oils and I also noticed positive shifts. Lastly, I began adding a daily spiritual practice, getting into nature, shifting into all natural beauty products and balancing my hormones, and I noticed great changes.”

3. Shiva Rose & Dylan McDermott Had 2 Children Together & Were Divorced in 2008

Dylan McDermott and Shiva Rose were married for 12 years before they were divorced. They had two daughters, Colette Rose McDermott and Charlotte Rose McDermott. The girls now live in Santa Monica, California with their mother, according to her website.

“My two daughters and I now live in the Santa Monica Mountains where we raise most of our own produce, nestled by a creek with our cat, rabbits, and chickens,” her website said.

At the time of their divorce filing, Rose and McDermott were seeking joint custody of their daughters, who were 12 and 3 at the time, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Dylan McDermott and Shiva Rose were married in 1995 and were separated in 2007. After about one year of separation, McDermott filed for divorce from Rose in 2008, citing irreconcilable differences, according to the Associated Press.

The couple first met in a coffee shop, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

4. Shiva Rose Began Acting at Age 15 & Was Awarded Best Breakthrough Actress in 2005

Shiva Rose began a career in acting just a few years after she was living as a refugee. She and her family fled Iran during the revolutions when she was 10. They first fled to Paris, and then settled in the United States. By age 15, Rose was already acting. She got her start in stage acting at several theaters in Santa Monica, California, according to her IMDB profile.

She went on to attend the University of California, Los Angeles. She gained recognition for her starring role of Layla in David and Layla, a 2005 romantic comedy. The critically-acclaimed film was described by Nobel Laureate Harold Pinter described as “‘A bold, politically relevant film against impossible odds.” It earned Shiva Rose the “Best Breakthrough Actress” Award, according to IMDB.

Rose has 21 acting credits listed on IMDB. Those include a role as Sally Bader on The Practice, an American drama series in which her then-husband, Dylan McDermott, had a starring role. She also appeared on The Young and the Restless, Cold Case, CSI: Miami, and other roles.

5. Shiva Rose Is a Writer With Script & Book Credits

Shiva Rose has written both scripts and books. She wrote a play, Fragile Life, based on the life of the photographer Tina Modotti, according to IMDB. Modotti was an Italian-born photographer who became a political activist in Mexico.

Rose also wrote a book, Whole Beauty, which is a guide to her natural beauty practices she discovered after her struggle with auto-immune disorders.

The description of her book said:

A decade ago, after suffering from life-threatening autoimmune disorders, actress Shiva Rose set out to discover a more holistic way to natural health and beauty. Growing her own organic herbs and flowers; mixing creams, lotions, and tonics; and following Ayurvedic practices and creating mindful rituals, she has not only healed her life but has also become a leader and entrepreneur in the world of all-natural beauty and lifestyle. Whole Beauty is her radiant next step, a practical, inspiring, stunningly beautiful guide to following a whole beauty practice at home. Here is the recipe for Rose’s iconic rose hip facial serum, as well as 40 other recipes for masks and exfoliants, hair-care products and detoxes, and even DIY deodorant and toothpaste. She explains Ayurvedic practices, such as dry brushing and oil pulling, and home-cleansing rituals, such as smudging with burning sage; shares a dozen tonics, including Celestial Nog and Summer Lover; and offers an entire chapter on the use of essential oils, both on the body and in the home. From natural beauty solutions like a Blushing Bride Chickpea Face Mask to showing how to tap into the full force of female energy, Whole Beauty is a complete guide to revitalizing your life.

