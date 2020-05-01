Shiva Rose, Dylan McDermott’s Ex-Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Shiva Rose, Dylan McDermott’s Ex-Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Shiva Rose Dylan McDermott ex wife

Getty Dylan McDermott attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Rashida Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California./Shiva Rose attends a cocktail event to celebrate Happy X Nature Eco-Evening Collection hosted by Kate Hudson at The Butcher’s Daughter on December 12, 2019 in Venice, California.

Shiva Rose, Dylan McDermott’s ex-wife, was raised in the countryside in Iran and became a refugee as a child during her home country’s revolution. Rose is an actress, blogger and activist with a natural beauty product line that emphasizes a connection to the natural world.

Rose and McDermott were married for 12 years and divorced in 2008. They have two daughters together, who now live with Rose in California.

McDermott is starring on Netflix’s Hollywood, a drama series which airs Friday, May 1, 2020.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Shiva Rose Was Raised in Iran & Fled the Country as a Child During the Revolution, Becoming a Refugee

View this post on Instagram

🥀🐚Venus day🥀🐚 Venus will be going into retrograde soon which she does every 18 months. This is a good time to take stock of all the relationships in your life and how you bring in beauty, abundance, creativity, fertility. You can take this time of Venusian rest to map out her future journey in your world 🪐🥀I have an altar to Venus and though she is in rest I still will bestow flowers, herbs, crystals in her honor 💐Here’s a personal story on how the celestial realm nourishes me ~⚪️ ~ this is from the Moon & You course: There was a night in the wilderness of Sedona, in a cabin with a big wide skylight, where I laid naked by the full moon and asked to be connected to her rhythm. I felt it truly, the light shimmering white moonlight entered my body, and my spirit and gave me her medicine. I felt so full, so empowered, so in my royalty that I still yearn for that moment when feeling insecure or anxious. That night, the energy was so magnetic. I have always known the moon’s power, but that solidified it in ways I can’t quite describe. Something I was trying to manifest came forth just minutes after that moment ~ ⚪️ ~. more on the Moon & You course ~ ⚪️ ~ Images @sungoldstudio

A post shared by SHIVA ROSE (@localrose) on

Shiva Rose was raised in Iran, and grew up living in the countryside. When revolutions broke out in her home country, she and her family fled. She became a refugee as a child, and eventually, she and her family settled in the United States. At age 10, she escaped Iran with her family and fled to Paris, according to her IMDB profile.

“I was raised to bohemian parents in the country side of Iran until the revolution there occurred,” she said on her website. “I went suddenly from a childhood nurtured on imagination and nature to life as a refugee. As one assimilating to a new life, I sought solace in old films, fashion and books which led me to work as an actress in TV, film and theater.”

She said in an interview with Hey Mama that the high points and low points in her life have taught her balance and resilience. The key to overcoming personal struggles, she said, is self-love.

“Yes, my life has run the gamut of ups and downs,” she told Hey Mama. “I feel this has all created a resilience in me which can now help me to help others. I love the quote by Stella Adler, a great acting teacher, who once said “To be a great artist one must have the skin of a rhinoceros, and yet the soul of a rose”. We must become strong in the belief that our intuition, once honed, can lead us to the most authentic and truthful way to live. We must be strong in that and yet still be tender, open, and loving with seeking spirits. I believe we need the duality of both for a full life. Personally, my tools are a consistent practice of Living tea Ceremony, which is a meditation practice, Kundalini yoga meditation, being in nature and beauty rituals. For people struggling, I would say self love is vital which will come from a spiritual connection to the source.”

2. Shiva Rose Suffered From Auto-Immune Disorders That Drove Her Toward Natural Health

Shiva Rose began suffering from auto-immune disorders after the birth of her first daughter at age 26, she told Hey Mama. She knew something was wrong when she could not regain her strength after childbirth. At that young age, she was told she had only one year to live. She was diagnosed with Lupus, scleroderma and rheumatoid arthritis.

She switched her habits and diet, using holistic medicine and getting out in nature, she told the publication. Those steps made her far outlive her prognosis.

“After having horrible side effects from the traditional treatments and protocols, I began to explore alternative and holistic medicines,” she said. “It took me many years, but I was able to slowly build myself back up with a lot of research. This was before the internet was as accessible as it is now, so I spent a great deal of time with Chinese Medicine acupuncturists, healers, and frequented places like the Santa Monica Homeopathic Pharmacy. Also, I started to closely monitor what I ate. I was a vegetarian for 25 years but I realized I had been eating a lot of wheat to sustain my energy. When I cut out all the GMO grown grains and processed wheat, I noticed a shift in the inflammation in my body. I then began adhering to an Ayurvedic lifestyle by adding in more healthy fats and oils and I also noticed positive shifts. Lastly, I began adding a daily spiritual practice, getting into nature, shifting into all natural beauty products and balancing my hormones, and I noticed great changes.”

3. Shiva Rose & Dylan McDermott Had 2 Children Together & Were Divorced in 2008

Dylan McDermott and Shiva Rose were married for 12 years before they were divorced. They had two daughters, Colette Rose McDermott and Charlotte Rose McDermott. The girls now live in Santa Monica, California with their mother, according to her website.

“My two daughters and I now live in the Santa Monica Mountains where we raise most of our own produce, nestled by a creek with our cat, rabbits, and chickens,” her website said.

At the time of their divorce filing, Rose and McDermott were seeking joint custody of their daughters, who were 12 and 3 at the time, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Dylan McDermott and Shiva Rose were married in 1995 and were separated in 2007. After about one year of separation, McDermott filed for divorce from Rose in 2008, citing irreconcilable differences, according to the Associated Press.

The couple first met in a coffee shop, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

4. Shiva Rose Began Acting at Age 15 & Was Awarded Best Breakthrough Actress in 2005

View this post on Instagram

Perhaps the planet is in a forced chrysalis and we all emerge in a different state 🦋 perhaps we need to surrender into the cocoon🦋yesterday on the land, as I was planting seeds in the earth, I kept thinking of the goddess Persephone 🌿 She endured the dark underworld, and eventually resurfaced to the light a deeper, changed, powerful being. ✨ last night I had a debilitating flare up of a health issue which is something I have learned to navigate the last few years. It took me deep into an abyss of dark, pain. as it lifted this early morning, I felt so much gratitude and clarity. My heart goes out to all the ones suffering right now in these uncertain times. During this time many of our demons begin to rear their heads. Maybe issues you thought you had dealt with begin to come back into the periphery. As I told my daughter a few days ago, this is the time to be a warrior. This is the time to become our own healers. All the years of a practice, if you’ve had one, need to be called upon. We cannot cave into fear, panic, depression. We need to find ways to protect and help our kin, our community. From our isolated bubbles we can still reach out to folks, we can still have faith🙏I do feel, once we resurface, once we come out of our cocoons, once we take baby steps into the world again, we will be strong like a sword that’s forged from fire 🔥 We will demand that health is above wealth. ✨ we will demand the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat, are as nature intended for this leads to stronger immune systems. We will demand studies to be seen on the vaccines they will be enforcing. We cannot lose our backbones after this collective cleanse. We need to demand as @eckharttolle says. . . “a new earth”🌏

A post shared by SHIVA ROSE (@localrose) on

Shiva Rose began a career in acting just a few years after she was living as a refugee. She and her family fled Iran during the revolutions when she was 10. They first fled to Paris, and then settled in the United States. By age 15, Rose was already acting. She got her start in stage acting at several theaters in Santa Monica, California, according to her IMDB profile.

She went on to attend the University of California, Los Angeles. She gained recognition for her starring role of Layla in David and Layla, a 2005 romantic comedy. The critically-acclaimed film was described by Nobel Laureate Harold Pinter described as “‘A bold, politically relevant film against impossible odds.” It earned Shiva Rose the “Best Breakthrough Actress” Award, according to IMDB.

Rose has 21 acting credits listed on IMDB. Those include a role as Sally Bader on The Practice, an American drama series in which her then-husband, Dylan McDermott, had a starring role. She also appeared on The Young and the Restless, Cold Case, CSI: Miami, and other roles.

5. Shiva Rose Is a Writer With Script & Book Credits

View this post on Instagram

For nearly 6 months at the Santa Monica farmers Market, I would sample a bread/cake by a mysterious fairy at one of my favorite stalls @kandarianorganicfarms . I kept asking who this creature was making these treats with no agenda rather than to bring goodness in the world. One day as life would have it, I caught the elfin beauty as she was dropping one of the breads. I was thrilled and asked if we could share this recipe on my site. My daughters and I are struggling with some gut issues (who isn’t with all the glyphosate and vaccines in our bloodstreams), so for us to be able to eat something delicious made of grains is a blessing. Olivia @oliviacampana agreed to come over and here we are. 🍰And as it turns out, my photographer @morganpansing had just heard about this girl-wonder-branding- sensation who had just moved to la from nyc. Yep … It was our sweet humble fairy Olivia who turns out to be an incredible woman in her field. This is the age we live in, where women can be this vibrant and healthy in their lives so that they can do kind gestures for the community around them. Olivia has a passion for permaculture and organic foods and so she uses her passion to help out Kandarian farms. They have the most beautiful organic, ancient grains, beans, and spices. 🧁🍰🥧Recipe and interview with lovely @oliviacampana on #thelocalrose where she talks about how she healed her gut issues through diet 🌹images @morganpansing 🕊 #organic #nongmo #healthyfood #healthegut #permaculture #organicfarm #glutenfreerecipes

A post shared by SHIVA ROSE (@localrose) on

Shiva Rose has written both scripts and books. She wrote a play, Fragile Life, based on the life of the photographer Tina Modotti, according to IMDB. Modotti was an Italian-born photographer who became a political activist in Mexico.

Rose also wrote a book, Whole Beauty, which is a guide to her natural beauty practices she discovered after her struggle with auto-immune disorders.

The description of her book said:

A decade ago, after suffering from life-threatening autoimmune disorders, actress Shiva Rose set out to discover a more holistic way to natural health and beauty. Growing her own organic herbs and flowers; mixing creams, lotions, and tonics; and following Ayurvedic practices and creating mindful rituals, she has not only healed her life but has also become a leader and entrepreneur in the world of all-natural beauty and lifestyle.

Whole Beauty is her radiant next step, a practical, inspiring, stunningly beautiful guide to following a whole beauty practice at home. Here is the recipe for Rose’s iconic rose hip facial serum, as well as 40 other recipes for masks and exfoliants, hair-care products and detoxes, and even DIY deodorant and toothpaste. She explains Ayurvedic practices, such as dry brushing and oil pulling, and home-cleansing rituals, such as smudging with burning sage; shares a dozen tonics, including Celestial Nog and Summer Lover; and offers an entire chapter on the use of essential oils, both on the body and in the home. From natural beauty solutions like a Blushing Bride Chickpea Face Mask to showing how to tap into the full force of female energy, Whole Beauty is a complete guide to revitalizing your life.

READ NEXT: SMia Swier, Darren Criss’ Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Read More
, , , ,