Is ‘SNL’ New This Weekend?

Two weeks ago Saturday Night Live returned to NBC with an at-home edition but when on hiatus again the following week. Even though the production of the show was postponed because of the global coronavirus pandemic, the NBC comedy sketch show is slated to return with a new episode on Saturday, April 25. Two days earlier, the show confirmed they would return with a remote episode, simply writing, “We’re back this Saturday!”

Michael Che Pays One Month’s Rent for 160 New Yorkers

Last week, cast member Michael Che revealed he would pay one month’s rent for the people living in his grandmother’s New York public housing complex. She tragically died of coronavirus, which has killed more than 50,000 Americans. As noted by CNN, Che previously said his grandmother, Martha, moved out of the apartment building in the ’90s.

Che’s first Instagram post on his verified account, of which there are only three, was about his efforts to provide relief for New Yorkers during the pandemic. The state has been the hardest hit by COVID-19. More than 16,000 New Yorkers have died from the virus.

“It’s crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can’t even work,” Che wrote on April 15. “Obviously I can’t offer much help by myself. But in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I’m paying one month’s rent for all 160 apartments in the NYCHA building she lived in.”‘

“I know that’s just a drop in the bucket. So I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST,” he added.

Che called on New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Governor Andrew Cuomo and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs to help. “Let’s fix this!” he wrote. “Page me.”

What The ‘SNL’ Cast is Up to During Quarantine

Ahead of Saturday’s new show, Che said he was thinking about getting drunk and participating with fans in a live commentary. Then he backed away from the idea.

“Happy Saturday. An all-new episode of SNL airs tonight @ 11:30 p.m. and I was thinking, maybe I’ll get drunk and watch on IG live while the show is airing, and do like insider commentary for the fans!! could be fun!! Since we could never do that with the actual show,” he wrote. “But then I was like, Nah.”

For the first live show they did, “Weekend Update” host Colin Jost joked he would have to figure out how a camera works.

In Keenan Thompson’s most recent post, the star paid homage to his friend and former co-star Josh Server, who appeared on All That. He also included a shout out to actor Kel Mitchell. Fans who watched Thompson on Nickelodeon in the ’90s remember the duo starring together on shows like All That, Keenan and Kel and the movie Good Burger.

“It’s this dude’s birthday today!!” Thompson wrote on April 25. “One of my oldest and dearest friends!!! Happy birthday Josh Server. My brother for life and I chose this pic because it has my two brothers for life in it!! S/O to the great [Kel Mitchell],” he wrote.

Don’t miss an all-new episode of Saturday Night Live when it airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

READ NEXT: Michael Che’s Grandmother Dies of Coronavirus