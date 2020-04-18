Is ‘SNL’ New or a Taped Rerun Tonight? 4/18/2020

Saturday Night Live is just one of the shows that have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. They returned last week after an extended hiatus with a full-length remote episode hosted by none other than Tom Hanks, but there will not be a new episode on Saturday, April 18. Usually, when there is not a new episode, NBC airs a rerun in the 11:30 p.m. ET slot.

Last week, SNL tried an “at-home” edition, which is something other last night shows have been doing, this way the cast and crew can practice social distancing. It was the first time in the history of SNL that they held a remote episode.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Have Recovered From Coronavirus

Hanks hosting the episode was significant because he and his wife, Rita Wilson, were two of the first celebrities to reveal they had tested positive for the coronavirus. “It is a strange time to try and be funny, but trying to be funny is SNL’s whole thing, so what the heck. Let’s give it a shot,” Hanks said.

But why me as host? Well, for one, I have been the celebrity canary in the coal mine for the coronavirus, and ever since being diagnosed, I have been more like America’s dad than ever before since no one wants to be around me for very long, and I make people uncomfortable.

Hanks then briefed the new format of the at-home show. “Now, is it gonna look a little bit different than what you’re used to? Yes. Will it be weird to see sketches without big sets and costumes? Sure,” he joked. “But will it make you laugh? Eh, it’s SNL. It’ll be some good stuff, maybe one or two stinkers. You know the drill.”

In-Studio Episodes of ‘SNL’ Were Canceled on March 16

The first episode that was canceled was the March 28 episode that was supposed to be hosted by A Quiet Place II director John Krasinski. Dua Lipa was scheduled as the musical guest. Before the show went on hiatus, Krasinski revealed he was postponing the release of his horror film, which stars wife Emily Blunt. The film will now be released on September 4.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together,” Krasinski said last month. “Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s not going on around us now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we all are for you to see this movie, I’m going to wait to release the film until we can all see it together. So here’s to our group movie date. See you soon!”

The last episode to be filmed in the studio was on March 7 and hosted by Daniel Craig. He was promoting the next James Bond film, No Time to Die, though that premiere was also pushed back because of the pandemic. Craig, who continued with his scheduled obligation even though the premiere date of the movie was pushed back to November, returned to SNL for the first time in nearly 10 years. The Weeknd performed as the musical guest and there was a special guest star, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who appeared alongside cast member Kate McKinnon.

