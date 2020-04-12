Are Sprouts Farmers Markets Open or Closed on Easter Sunday 2020?

Happy Easter 2020! While you’re sheltering at home, you may need to get food or supplies at a grocery store. Many Sprouts Farmer Markets have had supplies that other grocery stores are out of, but is this an option today? Unfortunately, Sprouts is not open for Easter today.

Sprouts Is Closed for Easter Today

Sprouts is closed for Easter today. A representative of the chain confirmed the closure with Heavy and said: “Sprouts Farmers Market will close all of its stores nationwide on Easter Sunday to give team members the gift of time to rest and spend time with loved ones. Sprouts will pay team members for the day off.”

While you’re home, Sprouts has put together a webpage with a lot of ideas on how you can celebrate Easter. This includes an Easter Charcuterie Board for everyone featuring cured or roasted deli meats, cheese, nuts, veggies, olives, and fruit spreads. Here’s what that would look like:

You can find a lot of recipes on the webpage too for the holiday, including a vegetarian hash and cheesy scalloped potatoes. There’s even a page dedicated to helping you create your own basket and ideas for creating an all-natural egg dye.

The stores will reopen on Monday, the day after Easter. The stores are currently operating on a more limited schedule with shortened hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

If you’re looking for an open store today, consider Walmart. Otherwise, Sprouts will be open starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020.

Sprouts Has Implemented Many Safety Measures Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak

The Sprouts representative told Heavy that the stores are doing a lot to help keep customers and employees safe during the coronavirus outbreak. “Sprouts has also increased its store cleaning and sanitation measures, implemented steps to promote social distancing, has installed plexiglass barriers at the register, and has asked all team members to wear gloves and masks on their shifts and complete a health screening questionnaire prior to working.”

Sprouts also has a video thanking everyday heroes during the pandemic.

Sprouts also shared on Facebook that they’re dedicated to keeping team members safe and procured protective masks and gloves for every team member.

They wrote on Facebook: “Not all heroes wear capes—at Sprouts, they wear masks and gloves! 💚 We’re dedicated to keeping our team members safe while they work tirelessly to support their communities. We’ve procured protective masks and gloves for every team member, and plexiglass partitions are continuing to be installed at the registers this week. #teamsprouts“

One person wrote about Sprouts on Facebook, saying: “Sprouts has been amazing through this time. Every store worker is smiling and has a positive attitude and the shoppers keep their distance! Thanks for making a way less stressful shopping experience .”

Another customer wrote: ” Thank you Sprouts Family. You are hands down the best all around store. Thousand Oaks, California loyal customer!”

Sprouts has also shared this message for its customers:

So if you really like Sprouts, it’s closed today, but you can visit on Monday when the store reopens.

