‘State Without an A’ Riddle: Answer to Viral Riddle Explained

A new riddle trending on social media asks the reader for either a “state without an a” or a “state without the letter a.” You might think the answer is easy, but the response that the question is looking for is actually more complicated than it appears at first glance. Read on for more details.

The riddle is typically worded in one of several very simple ways. The person asking may simply post a status on social media that just reads: “State without an ‘A’,” “State without the letter ‘A’,” or “All you need to do is find state without an ‘A.'” Typically the riddle is worded in a way that sounds less-than-grammatically correct, and there’s a reason for this.

Here’s the Answer to the Riddle

The answer to the “State without an A” riddle is “Stte.”

The riddle is asking the responder to simply spell the initial word “state” without an “a” in the word. That’s why it’s worded a little oddly. If they said, “name a state without the letter a,” then there might be more reason to argue for a different answer.

If you answered with any number of states that don’t have “a” in their name, don’t feel bad. You might have responded with Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Kentucky, or Oregon, for example. And some might argue that those answers are perfectly valid too.

You could even try to outthink the question and answer “solid” or “liquid,” as those are states of matter without an “a” (unlike gas.)

The trick is that they’re not asking for the name of a state, but rather just for “state without an A.” In truth, it’s a bit of a confusing riddle no matter how it’s worded, so you can’t really be blamed if you got the answer wrong.

A Similar Riddle Asks About a Fruit

A similar riddle is also making the rounds that works from the same concept as the “state” riddle. This riddle asks for “fruit without an i.” Once again, it’s worded in a funny way that makes you think the person was using poor grammar. And it might lead to answers like “banana” or “apple.” But the correct answer to this riddle is simply “frut,” just like the correct answer to “state without an a” is “stte.”

