Are Stephanie & Erika Still Together on 90 Day Fiancé? Update

Stephanie and Erika, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, have had a rocky, tumultuous relationship since the two first met in person in Australia. Despite what appeared to be a genuine connection and attraction between the two, the reality stars have done almost nothing but fight since Stephanie’s second day in her girlfriend’s home country.

From issues with jealousy to mounting insecurities and a less-than-adventurous attitude toward everything Erika plans, Stephanie are Erika are both starting to question whether or not they are meant for each other.

So what’s going on with the two today? Are they still together or did they go their separate ways after filming wrapped up for the season? Although it’s too early to tell for certain if the two are still dating, we’ve got some thoughts on their relationship:

Stephanie & Erika Have Been Arguing Since Steph First Arrived in Australia

Stephanie and Erika have been fighting almost nonstop since Stephanie first arrived in Australia. Although the two admitted they were head-over-heels crazy about each other while they were dating online, both of the reality stars have been questioning their relationship since they met in person.

During a recent episode of the show, Stephanie noticed a dating app on Erika’s phone, and she asked her to delete it while the two were on a date, which didn’t sit well with Erika. “If you don’t have faith in me then how is this going to work, you know?” Erika asks Stephanie in the clip above. Stephanie adds, “I don’t think it should be such a big deal to just delete it,” and Erika responds, “And that’s what I’m doing, right now, because you told me to.”

The argument led to Erika storming out of the restaurant and Stephanie sobbing at the table. After Erika confronted her about her jealousy issues, the two had another big argument, with Erika leaving once again. Erika also noticed that Stephanie wasn’t nearly as adventurous or open-minded as she portrayed online (remember the infamous topless painting date?), and she was concerned that Stephanie didn’t fully disclose how serious her illness was when the two first started dating.

Stephanie Hasn’t Been Intimate With Erika

Stephanie and Erika’s issues also extended to the bedroom, with Stephanie’s hesitation about being intimate with Erika putting a deep strain on their relationship. “I am feeling really upset and frustrated about Steph’s jealousy problem, and her lack of intimacy with me in all ways is really messing with my head,” Erika says in the clip above.

Stephanie tells her girlfriend that she feels she’s been “ex-communicated” because she won’t be intimate, and Erika responds, “You keep bringing up the fact that we’ve only been here for for like a couple of days or whatever, but what about those four months? We were romantic then.” Erika tears up and adds, “I want someone to be excited about being around me. And to like hold me and kiss me and like … it just doesn’t make a lot of sense Steph, it hurts.”

After Erika left the apartment, Stephanie elaborated on her feelings on the matter, stating, “Erika starts telling me I’m not being physical enough with her and it’s very upsetting to me. I don’t want Erika to think I’m not attracted to her, but I haven’t been intimate with somebody in over a year. I feel like I really truly need to trust somebody before I let them in that way.”

It’s Unclear if the Two Are Still Together Today

It’s a bit too early to tell if Stephanie and Erika are still together, and both reality stars have been honoring their nondisclosure agreements with TLC, so neither of their Instagram pages reveal much about their love lives at the moment. Actually, Stephanie just deactivated her account ahead of the April 19 episode (literally hours before this article was written), so we aren’t sure what’s going on with her at the moment.

However, Erika’s Instagram page features one throwback picture of the two together, which she posted on March 29. Erika captioned the photo, “I love all animals but something you guys probably don’t know about me is my love for snakes and lizards! My aunt and uncle are herpetologists so I’ve grown up around them and am very enthusiastic about these lil beauties. You can imagine how excited I was to show this sweet children’s python to Steph!” She also added several flirty hashtags to the post, including #loveislove, #samesexcouple and #longdistancerelationship.

Before Stephanie deactivated her account, her profile featured a few photos of the two together as well, so it appears the two were at least on friendly enough terms to post memories of their time together on Instagram. Contractual obligations to TLC stops the couple from publicly sharing too much in terms of their relationship while the show is still airing, so we likely won’t know for sure what’s going on between Erika and Stephanie until the season wraps up.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

