Steve Cash Dead: ‘Talking Kitty Cat’ YouTube Star Dies at 40

Steve Cash, the YouTube star best known for his “Talking Kitty Cat” videos, has died on Thursday, April 16 at the age of 40. His wife, Celia DeCosta Cash, confirmed that Cash committed suicide on the morning of April 16. TMZ reported on Cash’s death, adding that he died by self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The YouTuber, who posted videos under the name stevecash83, had been open with his fans about his battle with depression and mental health issues. The full post is available here:

She wrote: “This is so hard. I’m not even sure what to say, or for that matter, what to do. I just lost my best friend, my sidekick, my lover, my mentor, my absolute everything, this morning. I’m so sad to say, my husband, Steve Cash took his own life this morning 4/16/2020. It hurts me to share this. Please understand, give the family time to grieve, but know that Steve is no longer in pain.”

The YouTube star’s “Talking Kitty Cat” series was incredibly popular, with 2.43 million subscribers on its channel. The series started a long time ago, back in 2007, around the premise of Cash voicing each episode and talking to his cats as though they’re humans.

His videos each received millions of views, with episode 44, “BAD! BAD! BAD!” getting the most views at 17 million. His latest video was posted 3 months ago.

This story is still developing.

