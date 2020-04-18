Steve Irwin’s Daughter Bindi Married in a Small Ceremony Due to Coronavirus

Steve Irwin’s daughter, Bindi, married longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell on March 25, 2020, in a small ceremony with no guests except for Bindi’s mother, Terri Irwin, and younger brother Robert.

Bindi lit a candle in honor of her father, Steve Irwin, who passed away in 2006.

The Couple Planned Their Wedding for Nearly a Year

According to Good Housekeeping, the couple was planning their wedding for nearly a year.

The decision to have a small ceremony was in light of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

As of April 18, there were 6,577 cases of coronavirus in Australia, with 70 deaths. COVID-19 has been considered a health emergency in Australia. Over 411,000 tests have been conducted across the continent.

The Wedding Was Originally Supposed to Take Place at the Australia Zoo

According to Fox News, the wedding was originally supposed to take place a the Australia Zoo last month. The Irwin family has temporarily closed the Australia Zoo.

Speaking to People about the change of plans, Bindi shared, “We had been planning for almost a year, but as soon as this all started happening, we had to look at different options to make sure everyone was safe. It was a tough decision but absolutely the right one.”

“We thought about postponing, because you want to share this day with everyone, but when it boiled down to it, we both just said, ‘Look, we desperately want to get married, and no matter what the future holds, at least we’ll be husband and wife. We can take on the world together,’ ” Bindi shared.

The couple got engaged last July and the wedding was supposed to take place on April 4.

Powell tells People, “The first time I saw Bindi in that dress was the most beautiful sight in the world. I immediately teared up. Nothing has ever felt more right than that moment in time.”

The couple started dating in 2013 when Powell visited the Australia Zoo. The 23-year-old is a professional wakeboarder, and his hometown is in Seffner, Florida. He moved from Orlando after graduating high school. And in 2018, he permanently relocated to Australia, where he now lives with the Irwin family.

Recalling how they first met, Powell shared, “It just so happened that Bindi was giving tours that day. I’m like, ‘Wow she is amazing.’”

He says the couple “haven’t looked back since.”

Bindi shares of her partner, “He loves wildlife and conservation and he has this strength. Which is necessary when you’re jumping on crocs.”

Even Robert, Bindi’s little brother, is a fan of Powell. He shares, “One of the first times Chandler came to the zoo I wanted to kind of test him. So we had him feeding alligators and he did awesome. I’m very impressed. He’s great with wildlife so I approve.”

