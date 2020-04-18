Stevie Wonder’s House: Where He & His Wife Call Home

Stevie Wonder is a music icon who lives in Los Angeles, California with his wife Tomeeka Robyn Bracy. Get to know more about where Wonder calls home and his life outside of the spotlight.

Wonder has lived in several places over the years but his hometown is Detroit, Michigan. When he was a child, Wonder lived at 2701 Hastings Street in Detroit. And, as a teenager, Wonder lived at 18074 Greenlawn Street, also in Detroit, according to The Guardian. His childhood home on Greenlawn was a Tudor-style home that has since been torn down.

After making a career for himself in music, Wonder ended up living in places from the east to the west coast and has lived at several mansions since his days in Detroit. In 2008, Variety reported that Wonder had put his house on Chislehurst Drive in Los Angeles up on the market.

Wonder had first purchased the Los Feliz home on Chislehurst in 1979 for only $435,500. At the time Wonder put it on the market in 2008, the music legend was asking $3,200,000 for the 4,551 square foot home. That same year, The New York Post reported that Wonder’s home had caught fire and burned to the ground in a wildfire but Reuters reported this was not the case. Wonder released the following statement to debunk the report, “I’m grateful to say that my house was not burned down in the fire. I extend my sympathies to anyone who may have been touched by this horrendous event.”

Wonder also had a home in Alpine, New Jersey for years. See a photo of Wonder’s former Alpine mansion here via the NY Daily News.

Today, Wonder lives in Bel-Air Crest of Los Angeles, California with some very famous neighbors, according to Best Life Online. Bel-Air Crest is a gated community.

Gordon Ramsay Lives Next Door to Stevie Wonder

In a cooking segment on Good Morning America, Chef Gordon Ramsay revealed that he lives next door to Stevie Wonder. And, because of all of Ramsay’s outdoor cooking, he said that “I’ve got one of the busiest households in America,” with his neighbors often stopping by to enjoy his food, according to InStyle.

Stevie Wonder Was Married In the Same Town In Which He Lives

Stevie Wonder and wife Tomeeka Robyn Bracy were married in the same area he lives in – Bel-Air. Wonder and third wife Bracy were married at Hotel Bel-Air in 2017, as reported by People. The couple dated for five years before tying the knot and had two children together at the time.

A source who gave details of the wedding to People said, “It was a beautiful wedding. The ceremony was lavish and very romantic. There were celebrity guests, including John Legend. Family is very important to Stevie and all of his kids were involved in the wedding.” The Sun reported that Usher, Babyface and Pharrell Williams all performed at the wedding.

Wonder was previously married to Syreeta Wright from 1970-1972 and Kai Millard Morris from 2001-2012. He has 9 children.

