‘Survivor: Winners at War’ Live Recap & Elimination Spoilers for Episode 9

Last week, the first previously-eliminated castaway re-entered the game on Survivor: Winners at War when Tyson Apostol won the battle-back challenge. Surprisingly enough, he wasn’t even mentioned as a possible person to vote off after he re-joined the game. Will that change in the Wednesday, April 8 episode, “War is Not Pretty”?

Follow along with our live recap, but be warned of spoilers for season 40, episode 9. Don’t keep reading if you don’t want to be spoiled. All times Eastern.

And for those of you keeping score at home, the fire token count stands thusly: Michele Fitzgerald has four, Nick Wilson has three, and Sophie Clarke, Jeremy Collins, and Denise Stapley each have two. Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, Tony Vlachos, Sarah Lacina, Adam Klein, and Ben Driebergen each have one. Tyson, who just re-entered the game, doesn’t have any.

Out on Edge of Extinction, nobody has any fire tokens anymore because they all spent them in order to get advantages in the challenge to reenter the game last week.

8:05 — After Tribal, Michele is not happy about being left out of the loop about voting Wendell out. Well, there’s a chance they thought you’d tell him because you guys used to date. But anyway, Michele and Nick are both annoyed at feeling on the outs in the tribe. Nick is sure he’s going next. Adam seizes on the opportunity because he’s also kind of on the outs and he starts to make inroads with Michele by telling her he thinks there’s an idol hidden in Jeff Probst’s podium at Tribal Council. Hmmm.

8:10 — Out on Edge of Extinction, they get a clue about “history repeating itself,” so they head up the mountain to search for an advantage to sell to the players. Danni Boatwright remembers that Aubrey found one at the steps on the last Edge of Extinction season, so maybe that’s where the fire token is now. Lo and behold, Danni is right and she and Parvati Shallow find a coin that a person can flip at Tribal Council for immunity. They decide to sell it to Michele for four tokens, but they also tell the other EOE castaways about what they found instead of trying to keep it for themselves.

8:12 — Ooh, there’s a reward challenge this week, they’re playing for Chinese takeout. Tyson, Tony, and Adam are swimming the race portion for the red team with Jeremy and Nick doing the puzzle. The other blue team has Kim, Sarah, and Ben doing the fish, with Sophie and Michele. Weirdly, Denise didn’t get picked for the challenge and has to sit out. Um, that woman is a beast, are you serious?

8:15 — Anyway, the blue team wins, but Sarah gives up her reward to Nick because it’s his birthday. Wow, that was nice. But later, Tony scolds her for playing with her heart because everybody is going to think she’s being a sneaky snake. She claims it was just to do something nice, not to try to get Nick on her side. Nick says during the reward that he doesn’t feel like he owes her anything anyway.

8:20 — Michele gets her “advantage” coin and she’s not sure she should use four fire tokens for a 50/50 advantage. But she ultimately decides to do it.

8:30 — Immunity Challenge time. It’s the one where they have to stand on triangular platforms with tiny footholds that are bobbing around in the water. Michele is out almost immediately, she just loses her balance. Denise is quickly out, then everybody makes it to the first break. But shortly after they stand back up, Tyson falls and then so do Jeremy and Tony. Everybody else makes it to the second break. When they go to stand up after the second break, four people fall right away and it’s down to Ben and Kim. Ben loses his balance and Kim is the winner. Good for her!

8:40 — Back at camp, the majority seems to think they’re splitting votes between either Nick and Adam or Nick and Michele. Tyson tells Nick he’s the target, so he starts working hard to get either Sophie or Sarah out and Adam campaigns hard to vote out Sarah. They get Tyson, Jeremy, Adam, and Michele to agree, then Denise hears about this, tells Kim and she goes to Tyson and says, “Not Sarah.” So then Tyson says it was Adam who got everybody to agree to Sarah, so maybe they take out Adam because he has so much influence at camp. Tyson and Kim get Jeremy and Tony on board, then they tell Sarah. It’s total chaos, which is just the way Tyson wanted it. He figures if there’s enough chaos and confusion, people will forget to target him. Heh.

8:45 — Then Adam tells Ben he’s heard Ben’s name being tossed out there, so Ben goes off to confront Tony and everything gets even crazier. Sometimes on this show, it’s obvious the editing is playing fast and loose with stuff, but in this case, this really is insane. I have literally no idea who is going to be voted out. I can’t even really tell you which two people I think will receive votes. The only person I can guarantee isn’t getting a vote is Kim.

8:50 — Sarah starts Tribal Council by saying people aren’t being cagey anymore, everyone is being insane. Everyone’s name was being tossed out, everyone was running around like a chicken with its head cut off. Then after a few minutes, everyone just starts whispering to each other and suddenly we’re all just sitting here watching people try to quietly figure out who to vote for.

8:55 — Then Ben and Adam start yelling at each other while everyone else just gets up and starts figuring out who to vote out. This is hilarious. Can they just vote them both out? Then Adam very sadly tries to get anyone to tell him who to vote for and nobody will tell him, so it looks like Adam might be getting his torch snuffed. But wait! Before the votes are read, Adam makes a last-ditch effort to pull the fleur-de-lis out of Jeff’s podium in the hopes that it’s a hidden immunity idol. It turns out not to be an idol, though that would have been kind of amazing.

8:58 — The votes go Sarah, Nick, Adam, Adam, Nick, Adam, Adam, Adam, and Adam. That’s enough, he’s voted out. On the way out, he gives his fire token to Denise.

