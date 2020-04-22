‘Survivor: Winners at War’ Live Recap & Elimination Spoilers for Episode 11

On the latest Survivor: Winners at War episode, one castaway is going to get into some shenanigans trying to play double agent, according to the episode description for “This Is Extortion,” the 11th episode of season 40. Also, “one player who has been playing it cool finally goes to work to search for an idol.”

Who do you think the double agent is? Tony Vlachos seems like a likely choice, he’s getting pretty squirrely in the game right now. As for the “playing it cool” person, that could be Kim Spradlin-Wolfe? She hasn’t done much so far, but she’s still a very smart player. Maybe she thinks now is the time to make her move.

Also, if you’ve been wondering what Survivor is going to do for its live finale, CBS announced this week that it will be a virtual finale where host Jeff Probst stages a reunion via computer video feed. They also announced that after the three-hour Survivor finale on May 13, the next season of The Amazing Race will begin airing in the same time slot the following week, on May 20.

8:05 — Jeremy Collins is back at camp alone because he left Tribal to keep himself safe. He compares it to a Houdini trick where he drops a smoke bomb and disappears. Now I wish that was part of the “safety without power” advantage, that you got to disappear in a literal puff of smoke. That would have been amazing. But anyway, when everyone gets back, the Ben Driebergen/Sarah Lacina/Sophie Clarke/Nick Wilson alliance is miffed that Jeremy left Tribal and they’re out to get him. Jeremy is trying to say he’s not the biggest threat, but… I mean, c’mon, man. You are a pretty big threat, especially to win immunity.

Meanwhile, Michele Fitzgerald, Denise Stapley, and Kim are not really sure what to do at this point.

8:10 — As everyone sleeps that night, Tony decides it’s finally time to go look for an idol. He’s done so well laying low thus far, but he has decided it’s time to really start playing. Nick finds him looking for the idol, but luckily, Tony is able to throw Nick off and send him a different way, then he finds the idol. Later, he talks to Jeremy and Kim about how much he wants Sophie out, and then Jeremy tells Michele privately that he wants to work with Tony. So it might be a new alliance of Jeremy, Michele, Kim, Tony, and Denise. But Kim tells Denise she thinks Tony is being a double-agent.

