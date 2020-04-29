‘Survivor: Winners at War’ Live Recap & Elimination Spoilers for Episode 12

The 40th season of Survivor is getting down to the final couple of weeks and it really looks like Tony Vlachos is coming on strong with back-to-back individual immunity wins. But that also may have put a huge target on his back.

The description for this week’s episode, titled “Friendly Fire,” teases, “Alliances may crumble after a tribal blindside, and an undercover operation escalates to new heights. Also, there’s another brutal challenge on Edge of Extinction.”

Based on the previews, the alliance that may be in trouble is the one between Tony and Sarah Lacina. Last week, Tony was part of the movement to blindside Sarah’s ally Sophie Clarke and she is none too happy about it.

Follow along here with our live recap but be warned of spoilers. Don’t keep reading if you don’t want to be spoiled. All times Eastern.

8:05 — After Tribal, Sophie’s alliance-mates are mad, but none more so than Sarah. She calls it a “grimy-*ss move” and she lays into Tony about it. He swears that he didn’t want to blindside her, but she says if this sinks her game, she’s done with him. The next morning, Kim Spradlin-Wolfe has decided that Tony needs to go, so that’s the plan she’s going to work on right now. Denise Stapley, Nick Wilson, Ben Driebergen, and Michele Fitzgerald are all on board.

8:15 — Out on Edge of Extinction, it’s another grueling challenge to earn fire tokens. On the backside of the island is a giant pile of coconut. They must retrieve 20 coconuts and stack them next to your shelter one at a time. The first six to do it win two fire tokens each. It must be done by sunset. There are 11 of them, so only half the group gets fire tokens. Wow.

Hilariously, the women are kicking the guys’ butts as a group, especially Natalie Anderson and Sophie. Tyson Apostol is like, “I can’t keep up with the ladies!” And then, Boston Rob Mariano slips on the rocks and gashes his elbow, so he’s out of the competition.

The winners end up being Natalie, Sophie, Tyson, Parvati Shallow, Yul Kwon, and Wendell Holland. Danni Boatwright is almost in it at the end, but she just can’t catch Wendell. And Boston Rob keeps going until he finishes even though he won’t get the fire tokens. Awww.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: ‘Survivor’s’ Jonathan Penner Reveals Wife Stacy’s ALS Diagnosis on the Show