‘Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen-X’ Star Jay Starrett Dishes on Winners at War

It’s Wednesday, and that means another exciting episode of Survivor: Winners at War is here. Last episode saw the winner of Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X, Adam Klein, getting the boot in a riveting tribal council that had fans and players on the edge of their seats.

Heavy spoke with fan favorite player Jay Starrett from Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X. Jay, who placed sixth overall in his season, had a unique relationship with Adam. At any given moment, it appeared that Jay and Adam were either best friends or enemies.

On their season, Jay wrote Adam’s name down during the first tribal council after the merge, but Jay was blinded when his alliance member Michelle went home instead. After that vote, Jay was outnumbered.

Adam and Jay managed to keep a relationship in the game, even though they only voted with each other once. Along with the rest of the tribe, Adam finally voted Jay out at the final six.

Jay gave his thoughts on Adam’s Winners at War game, as well as his preseason winner picks.

Jay Gives His Thoughts on Adam’s Game & Trying to Snatch an Immunity Idol at Tribal Council

During the interview, Jay talked about Adam’s game and him trying to use Jeff’s podium as an idol.

Heavy: What are your thoughts on Adam’s move during Survivor: Winners at War when he attempted to use Jeff’s podium as a hidden immunity idol?

Jay: Oh my God, dude. I was like, f*** Adam, this is real bad. He was on that wood so hard, I was like, what are you doing right now, stop doing that. Even Jeff had to explain like, ‘You think that the symbol attached to this podium, literally screwed on to this podium, could be an idol?’

I think he might have changed the game now, because [they may] start to put idols out like that where people can just grab it. That was a brilliant idea. It looked dumb because it wasn’t true, but what a great idea. If that would have been an idol, everyone would be screaming at their TV like ‘How the f*** did he figure this out?’ Every other player on that bench would have had their minds blown.

Jay Reveals His Preseason Winner Picks for ‘Survivor: Winners at War’

As a former player, Jay spoke about who the remaining contestants should be worried about and who his preseason winner picks were.

Heavy: Because of your history with Adam, was he your winner pick going into Winners at War?

Jay: No, definitely not (laughs). No, Adam was not my winner pick, get the f*** out of here. I mean, I wanted him to win because he’s my boy. If he laid low in the first two episodes, I would have maybe started going his way but for my preseason pick, I picked either Michelle or Jeremy.

In my mind, they’re both very social players and Jeremy on top of that is an extremely athletic dude, plus he’s a firefighter. Seeing Jeremy go in there, I’m like, Adam you’ve got a run for your money bud because who’s going to vote out beautiful a** Michele? No one. And Jeremy and his social game, he can beat you at everything.

You also have to worry about Tony. That guy, when I first saw him and he had his spy shack, and now he’s got another spy shack, I’m like this guy’s incredible.

Heavy: How surprised are you that Tony has made it this far considering how high-profile of a player he is?

Jay: I would have taken out Tony immediately. I guess Boston Rob is one of the greatest of all time, but in all honesty, it took him four times to win. Whereas Tony, he went in the first season and convinced Woo to take him to the final. I was like, are you out of your mind? This dude can literally convince someone to give away one million dollars to him. He should have been first.

