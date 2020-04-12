Target Easter Hours Open 2020: Is It Closed Near Me?

It’s Easter 2020 and you’re likely wondering if Target is open today. Like many, you might need to stop by and get something last minute for your family’s shelter-at-home holiday during the coronavirus outbreak or you might be interested in having groceries delivered. Here are the details.

Target Is Not Open Today, But Walmart Is

Target is not open today for Easter.

A representative for Target told Heavy: “I can confirm that all Target stores will be closed on Sunday, April 12, 2020, and all Target stores are historically closed on Easter Sunday.”

Many other grocery stores and chains, including Walmart, are open. So if you need something today, try the Walmart or another grocery store near you rather than Target. Walmart is open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Easter. Many other grocery stores will also be open today, and delivery services are still working at full speed for Easter. So hop onto Shipt or Instacart to look for delivery if any windows are available in your region.

If you don’t need your groceries today though, Target will be open again tomorrow. And the chain has done a lot to make things safer for both its employees and its shoppers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Target’s Making Things Safer During the Coronavirus Outbreak

A representative for Target told Heavy that the stores are doing a lot to help make shopping safe right now, including:

Expanded rigorous cleaning routines

Social distancing measures

Dedicated shopping time for our most vulnerable guests

Steps to ensure as many guests as possible can find the items they need

$300M+ investment in our frontline workers

And much more

On March 18, Target announced that it was closing all its stores early at 9 p.m. local time. If any store closed earlier for its regular hours, it will maintain that earlier closing time.

Every Wednesday, the first hour that Target stores are opened will be reserved for elderly and vulnerable guests with underlying conditions. Other shoppers are asked to schedule around this first hour. A note on Target’s website reads: “We’ll also reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday to support vulnerable guests, including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.”

On April 2, Target announced more measures it was taking. They’ll be providing non-surgical face masks and gloves for team members and will be monitoring the number of people in their stores to maintain social distancing. Target’s website noted:

Over the next two weeks, Target will begin providing all team members in our stores and distribution centers with high-quality, disposable face masks and gloves at the beginning of every shift, and strongly encourage our teams to wear them while working. We’ll also provide masks and gloves to Shipt shoppers as they enter our stores. That’s on top of enhancements we’ve made in recent weeks, including our rigorous cleaning routines, Plexiglass partitions at our checklanes and other stations, and more.”

So if you’re needing to buy something for Easter today, Target’s closed and you’ll need to visit another store. But it will be open again tomorrow. To find the hours of the store near you if you’re wanting to go to Target tomorrow, visit Target’s website here.

