Taylor & Brandon MAFS Update: Are They Still Together?

Taylor and Brandon, stars of the hit reality series Married at First Sight, have one of the most tumultuous, toxic relationships we’ve seen on the series in years. These two have had nothing but issues since the honeymoon, when Brandon lost his temper with the camera crew because he was mad that Taylor woke up him (the first of many fights).

As their problems continue to escalate during the April 1 episode of the show, fans might be wondering what’s going on with the two today. Are Taylor and Brandon still together, or did they go their separate ways? WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD! If you don’t want to know the fate of Taylor and Brandon’s relationship, stop reading now!

Taylor and Brandon are the first couple in MAFS history to publicly call it quits before Season 10 even premiered. Lifetime confirmed to People in January that the two split up after the network finished filming the current season. Keep reading for details:

Taylor & Brandon Split Up & Brandon Was Uninvited to the Reunion

According to court documents obtained by People, Brandon filed for an annulment on January 2 of this year, just one day after Season 10 premiered. “As with any union, some end up happily ever after, and others don’t,” Lifetime told People in a statement. “Continue to watch MAFS to see what happens with Taylor and Brandon.”

Instagrammer @mafsfan shared a screenshot of their divorce proceedings from the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court website, which can be viewed below. The Instagrammer reports that Taylor also took a trip to London alone shortly after filming wrapped up and was searching for an apartment by herself, which further indicated a split at the time.

@mafsfan also added on Instagram that Brandon moved in with Taylor for just one day on the show, and then moved right back out and never came back, despite the fact that both reality stars recommitted to their marriage. The Instagrammer writes, “Brandon moved into their shared apartment for one day, had a heated argument, and he moved out. He never moved back in.” The two never consummated their marriage.

Brandon was also “uninvited to the reunion show,” according to @mafsfan, “due to the fact that he filed for an annulment before the show finished airing. It is also well known that Brandon and the production team did not get along.” The reality star was likely unwelcome at the reunion taping due to his frequent outbursts and attitude towards the camera crew and producers all season. Brandon had several meltdowns throughout Season 10 where he lashed out at the camera crew, refused to be on camera, antagonized the producers or started swearing and insulting them. His issues with production will hopefully be addressed during the Season 10 reunion, so stay tuned!

The Reality Stars Have Had Nothing But Issues Since Panama

Married at First Sight: Taylor Crosses a Line and Brandon Leaves (Season 10) | Lifetime

Although Taylor and Brandon appeared to be happy and excited for their future after the two first met at the altar, their relationship quickly crumbled following Brandon’s first outburst at the camera crew in Panama. Everything spiraled downhill from there, and by the time the two got back from their honeymoon, Brandon disappeared for several days and never (fully) moved in with Taylor.

The reality couple has had a series of explosive arguments throughout Season 10, typically involving their lack of communication, Taylor’s frequent nights out with her friends, or their unwillingness to be open, honest and physical with one another. To be honest, their relationship has been a catastrophe since the beginning and we aren’t sure how/if Brandon passed any sort of psychological screening to be on the show, but these two are definitely one of the most toxic pairs we’ve ever seen on MAFS.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 10 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

