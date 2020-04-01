Taylor Selfridge, Cory Wharton’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Season 35 of The Challenge: Total Madness premieres on April 1, and returning to the long-running reality series is veteran Team Young Buck, Cory Wharton. It’s been a minute since viewers saw Wharton on The Challenge, he last competed on the series in 2018 on Final Reckoning, and a lot has changed in his life since then – his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, is pregnant with their first child.

Cory, 29, who also stars on the MTV series Teen Mom OG with ex-girlfriend Cheyenne Floyd, who also used to compete on The Challenge, is the baby mama of his first child, a daughter named Ryder. And if Cory’s new baby mama’s face looks familiar, it’s because Taylor, 26, previously starred on MTV’s Are You The One? before meeting Wharton on MTV’s reality series, Ex on the Beach.

With a new child on the way, it’s easy to see why Wharton returned to The Challenge to try and win $1 million.

Here’s what you need to know about Cory Wharton’s girlfriend Taylor Selfridge:

1. Taylor Selfridge Is A Model & Instagram Influencer

Originally, from Portland, Oregan, Taylor was working part-time as a model and teacher aide before catching the attention of an Are You The One? producer at a night club and being cast on Season 5 the reality TV series.

Taylor’s cycle of the dating match-up show was not very successful. Season 5 became the first cast unable to win the $1 million grand prize, unable to figure out “the right pairings” in what’s essentially a numbers game.

But Taylor has thrived since her sting on the show. In addition to appearing on Ex On The Beach, on Instagram, she models paid promotions for brands such as Knock Out Watches, Fashionova, Pretty Little Thing, and more.

2. Taylor Gets Along Great With Cory’s Other Baby Mama, Cheyenne Floyd

While at first there was drama between Taylor and Cheyenne after the latter was heard telling Cory that he “could do better” after they went public with their relationship, the two women have since made peace. Debunking stereotypes or tumors that have fans wanting to pin Cory’s women against each other – Taylor is having none of it. After sharing a photo on Instagram featuring the modern family, and receiving a lot of nasty remarks in the comments section, Taylor set the record straight.

When a person commented, “I hope you don’t try to push Ryder out of the picture,” she replied, “Why would I ever do that lol that would never happen.” Those commenting with the hashtag “Team Cheyenne,” and asking why she’s allowed to even hold Ryder in her arms Taylor wrote, “Cheyenne and I have ZERO drama. You’re right Ryder is not my child and I’ve never acted like she was, but that doesn’t mean I don’t love her like she is mine. So quite these comments like I can’t hold a 2 year old because she’s not mine.”

3. Taylor & Cory Are Expecting A Baby Girl

While the couple first made with their romance Instagram official February 2019, Taylor and Cory surprised fans by announcing she was pregnant in October 2019. When Taylor was 27 weeks along, she and Cory hosted a gender reveal party, which Cheyenne helped plan, and they announced that they were expecting a new baby girl.

Taylor has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram and it’s clear that she can not wait to be a mom. After discovering they were expecting Taylor wrote of her future child, “I’ve been praying for you since the day I found out about you. You’re the love of my life already and I can’t wait to see who’s little nose you got, what color eyes you have, I can’t wait to see your first cry, your first smile, If you’re a boy or girl, I can’t wait to see your eyes open and look at me. You were made out of love and happiness. You have the best daddy who loves you so much already. And the best part is you already have a big sister! I can’t wait for the rest of my life with you.”

4. Taylor Lost One Of Her Babies To ‘Vanishing Twin Syndrome’

The model revealed on Instagram that she and Cory were originally expecting twins. The couple initially kept the news private while processing “Vanishing Twin Syndrome” but Taylor was eventually able to open up about the experience. According to the American Pregnancy Association, “This occurs when a twin or multiple disappears in the uterus during pregnancy as a result of a miscarriage of one twin or multiple. The fetal tissue is absorbed by the other twin, multiple, placenta or the mother. This gives the appearance of a “vanishing twin.”

She wrote on Instagram, “I’m doing just fine. I’m happy, healthy, our baby is healthy. A few days after the announcement, we found out we were supposed to actually have twins, I ended up losing one of them. But on the positive side, my baby is healthy! And I’m 19 weeks now.”

5. Taylor Was Previously Linked To 2 Former ‘Are You The One?’ Stars

Before Taylor first appeared on Season 5 of MTV’s Are You the One?, she was dating Joe Torgerson, who then went on to star in Season 6 of Are You the One? They met up on screen again during Season 1 of Ex on the Beach, which is when Taylor ended up falling for Cory.

While starring on Season 5 of Are You the One? she was briefly in a relationship with Andre Siemers. During the reunion, it was revealed that her “perfect match” was supposed to be Osvaldo.

