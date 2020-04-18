Taylor Swift’s House: Where the Singer Calls Home

Taylor Swift’s home is probably going to be the subject of much buzz by her fans during the One World: Together at Home

special on Saturday, April 18 because the pop superstar has been surprisingly quiet on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine. Here’s what we know about her various homes and where she might be holed up at this time.

Swift Owns 7 Homes in the U.S.

According to Business Insider, Swift owns seven properties across the United States. In California, she has a seven-bedroom estate in Beverly Hills valued at nearly $30 million that was once owned by movie mogul Samuel Goldwyn; in New York, she has three properties in Tribeca — two adjacent penthouses and a four-story townhouse that is right next door to them; Watch Hill, Rhode Island, is home to her largest property, square-footage-wise, in a seven-bedroom estate that boasts 12,000 square feet; and Nashville, Tennessee, has two homes, a mansion, and a condo.

But where is she during the quarantine? The only photos he has posted since everything went into lockdown is one of her cat, Meredith, in her adorable little cat house, captioned, “For Meredith, self quarantining is a way of life. Be like Meredith.”

In an interview with SiriusXM for the launch of “Hits 1 n Chill,” she talked about her quarantine and how she is keeping busy, but she didn’t say where she was.

“A lot of my friends and I have been doing sort of a weekly family FaceTime, which is always hilarious,” said Swift (via ET Online). “I think it’s really important that we all stay connected because isolation doesn’t have to be an all-encompassing thing. We may be isolated, physically, but we can still keep in touch with people. We can still play games with our friends and family on our phones … that is one of the great things about modern technology.”

Swift Has Also Been Giving Back

In addition to contributing to the Global Citizen One World: Together at Home event, Swift also heard about Nashville record store Grimey’s New & Preloved Music having to send its employees home and sent them money for their employees and three months’ worth of healthcare.

“We were very surprised, and I would have to say amazed, that Taylor Swift reached out to us through her publicist to offer some relief during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Grimey’s co-owner Doyle Davis told Rolling Stone. “I didn’t even know we were on her radar, but she really stepped up to help after the recent tornadoes that struck Nashville and middle Tennessee, and now she’s trying to help a beloved small business in her city.”

The primetime One World: Together at Home special will air on ABC, CBS, and NBC, plus all of their affiliate stations: Bravo, E!, MSNBC, NBC News, Syfy, USA, ABC News, Freeform, Nat GEO, BET, MTV, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP, TV Land, and VH1 in the U.S.; Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada; and on BBC One internationally on Sunday, April 19.

