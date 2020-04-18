Taylor Swift Delays 2020 Lover Tour Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Superstar musician Taylor Swift announced earlier this week that she made the decision to cancel all live appearances and performances for the remainder of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision,” Swift wrote on Twitter on April 17. “Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on the stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”

The statement emphasized that the U.S. and Brazil shows will be rescheduled to take place in 2021 and dates will be announced later this year. People who have tickets for the events will be able to attend without any action on their part.

Refunds Are Available for Fans Who Already Purchased Tickets

For fans who purchased tickets but will be unable to attend the tour’s new dates in 2021, there will be refunds available.

“For those who desire refunds for tickets purchased for the U.S. Lover Fest shows, they will be available starting May 1st subject to Ticketmaster terms,” the statement reads. “Watch for an email from Ticketmaster with instructions on how to request one. For currently available information on all other performance dates, please visit TaylorSwift.com. Thank you so much for understanding. We look forward to seeing you all, happy and healthy, in the future.”

The statement says Swift worked according to direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Other Musicians Have Also Postponed Tour Dates

Other musicians that have canceled or postponed tour dates or residencies include Justin Bieber, Nial Horan and Bad Bunny.

Festivals like Coachella have been postponed, and the mayors of cities like New York and Los Angeles have said there would be no large gatherings until 2021 in their cities.

Many performers are taking to virtual performances in lieu of public ones. Now, together with Lady Gaga, many artists are performing on the “One World: Together at Home” event, which airs at 8 p.m. ET and features a number of performers from all over the world.

The event is a collaboration between the World Health Organization and Global Citizen. It is meant to encourage people to stay home and call on their elected officials to take action against the spread of coronavirus. According to the website, artists, global health experts and world leaders will be featured. Performances will be mixed in with the talks.

Tune in to watch performers like Usher, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzo, Paul McCartney the Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga perform. Bill and Melinda Gates are also set to make an appearance. The event is hosted by late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. The puppets from Sesame Street are also set to make an appearance at the show.

