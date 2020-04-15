Teddi Mellencamp Pregnant with Third Baby on RHOBH Season 10

During the premiere of season 10 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Teddi Mellencamp announced her third pregnancy with husband Edwin Arroyave. The couple has since welcomed their baby girl, Dove, into the world.

According to the episode synopsis for tonight’s episode, “Kyle’s new clothing line brings the women of Beverly Hills together for New York Fashion Week, where Dorit quickly realizes Kyle’s lack of experience in the fashion world could turn into a runway disaster.”

The season promises to deliver all the drama that previous seasons have, and all of that won’t miss Mellencamp even though she was pregnant at the time of filming.

“This is the most, like real, the realest it’s ever felt,” she told Us Weekly. “It hits home and there’s so many layers and there’s still so much we don’t know. And you know, I think that just when you’re able to fully work through things.”

Mellencamp Said Being Pregnant Helped Her Handle Drama

Though being pregnant may have caused her some anxiety, Mellencamp told Us Weekly that it actually helped her deal with the drama.

“I feel now that I’ve been able to do this pregnant, I could probably do anything,” the 38-year-old mother-of-three said. “But I mean it’s a different dynamic because also you’re having fun. You’re caught in the mix.”

She said that because she was pregnant, she didn’t allow herself to be a “mess every single night” like she had been the previous year after dealing with drama every day.

“But at the end of the day I was like, ‘All right, I need to take a deep breath and go to bed and remember like, ‘OK, I’m growing a baby,” she said. “I have to put this into perspective. I’m having some drama with my friends or this person may have said this about me or whatever. Or I’m hormonal, whatever the situation may be. But you can’t control it.”

Mellencamp Gave Birth to Dove in February

Mellencamp welcomed her baby girl into the world in February 2020, and they recently celebrated their first Easter together. Mellencamp shared a photo of Dove dressed up with bunny ears on her Instagram.

“A picture is worth a thousand words but I believe Dove only had two for me here,” she wrote in the caption.

Dove is the third child of Mellencamp and husband Edwin Arroyave. Their other children are 7-year-old daughter Slate and 5-year-old son Cruz. Mellencamp is also a stepmother to 11-year-old Isabella, who is Edwin’s daughter from a previous relationship.

When Dove was born, Mellencamp announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of the newborn with the caption “Dove Mellencamp Arroyave. 19.5 inches, 6lbs 8oz, 5:59 pm on 2/25/20 #lovedove.”

Tonight is the premiere of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. Mellencamp will be live-tweeting the East Coast viewing and then doing a question and answer session on Instagram during the West Coast showing of the episode.

READ NEXT: Lionel Richie Said Kenny Rogers Called Him His Best Friend