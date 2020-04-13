‘The Bachelor Listen to Your Heart’ Cast Spoilers & Contestants

In ABC’s newest show, The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, twenty single men and women will embark on a journey to find love through their passion for music.

At the top of the show, the eligible bachelors and bachelorettes will explore their relationships while living in the same house and going on dates. After the couples agree to commit to one another, they will sing as a unit, and face challenges that test their performances and melodies.

In the word of ABC, “The couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing.”

Read on to learn about this season’s cast.

Bekah

Bekah, 25, has a background in musical theater. She grew up in Arkansas with three older sisters.

Brandon

Brandon is a former Marine– during his time serving his country, he wrote and performed music. He once opened for Jason Derulo in Times Square.

Bri

Bri is one of six siblings and is close to her family. She grew up in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and still practices to this day, per ABC.

Cheyenne

Cheyenne was born and raised in LA, and started singing in the children’s choir at the ripe age of eight. She has been single for five years.

Chris

Chris works as a wedding singer and grew up in Florida to Caribbean parents.

Danny

Danny has gained Internet fame because of his musical personations and original songs. Check out his Instagram here.

Gabe

Gabe sings in the folk/soul genre. He is a Texas-born performer, per ABC, and is a former football player– he played safety for Division I football at Rice University. His Instagram reads, “Disciple of Christ|Athlete|Musician.”

Jack

Jack is 38, and was born and raised in Brazil. He’s a country music singer and has a 3-year-old son who he is working hard to support.

Jamie

Jamie is one of the younger contestants at just 21. She graduated from Berklee College of Music, and is ready to find her voice and her man. According to ABC, “all she wants in life is a man to serenade her.”

Josh

Josh is from Nashville, and when he was just 22, he was a deputy sheriff who married his high school sweetheart. He later realized he wasn’t happy in his career and marriage, so he decided to pursue his dreams in Tennessee. According to ABC, he has not dated anyone since his divorce three years ago.

Julia

According to her website, Julia was born with cystic fibrosis and when she was 16, she founded her own non-profit, “Singing At the Top of My Lungs.”

That same year, she recorded the song “Be That Girl”, which was picked up for the film The Greening of Whitney Brown.

Mariana

Mariana is 23 and hails from Dallas, Texas. She started singing at age four and is ready to find someone who is just as romantic as she is. Check out her Instagram here.

Matt

Matt, 32, writes on Instagram that he is a “singer of songs” and “writer of music.” According to ABC, Matt grew up watching his father tour the country as a musician, and has been playing music since he was just three.

Mel

Mel was adopted from Seoul, Korea, and was raised in the midwest. She started out at Bethel University before enrolling at Berklee School of Music, where she focused on songwriting and performance arts.

Michael Todd

Michael Todd currently lives in his hometown of Atwater, California. According to ABC, he is a “prolific singer-songwriter looking for his soul mate.” Learn more about his music here.

Natascha

Natascha has found a lot of success as a singer, but as ABC notes, that hasn’t translated to her love life.

She is former Miss New York Teen USA and placed the top 15 at Miss Teen USA.

Ruby

Ruby is 25 and has dated her fellow band members in the past. She started playing violin at age 2, and is the youngest fiddle player to perform at the Grand Ole Opry.

Rudi

These days, Rudi works as a demo music recorder for producers and studios, however, she wants to make a name for herself. Clearly, she has the chops– she once performed at Lollapalooza. But will she rise to the challenge and find true love?

Russell

Russell is 26 and hails from New York, New York. According to his Instagram, he is a musician, actor, and stunt performer.

Ryan

Ryan is a musician and avid dancer, too. He has struggled to find a woman he can connect with on both a personal and musical level. He is from Detroit.

Savannah

Savannah worked in a corporate job for years before deciding to follow her dreams. She moved to Nashville and is ready to find love while hitting it big as a musician.

Sheridan

Sheridan enjoys guitar, singing, reading about social sciences, and holistic remedies. ABC writes, “Sheridan puts the work in to make his dreams come true by living out of his car during self-funded tours across the country. He’s dedicated to love just as much as he’s dedicated to music: All he needs is someone to share the driver’s seat with. He may even let her control the radio!”

Trevor

Fans may recognize Trevor Holmes from Season 16 of American Idol. He made it all the way through Hollywood Week to the Showcase Round, where he was eliminated. According to Hollywood Life, he does not currently play music full-time, but works a nine to five day job in California.

READ NEXT: ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ Premiere Time & Channel