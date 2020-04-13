The Bachelor ‘Listen to Your Heart’ Couples to Watch 

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premieres on Monday, April 13 at 8/7c on ABC. The new spinoff of the famed reality television franchise brings talented musicians together to make music and hopefully fall in love.

The inaugural season of Listen to Your Heart kicks off with 20 contestants its premiere episode (12 men and 8 women), and ABC teases that love stories and triangles begin on the very first night.

Read on if you want to know which couples to watch out for this season, and BEWARE OF MAJOR SPOILERS (INCLUDING THE ANTICIPATED WINNERS) BELOW:

Trevor Holmes & Jamie Gabrielle

According to ABC’s press release for the season premiere, 21-year-old pop country singer Jamie Gabrielle and 29-year-old country pop artist Trevor Holmes connect on the premiere of the series, so anticipate plenty of screentime as they get to know each other on night one.

Reality Steve reports that their chemistry blossomed into a great romance as well as effective collaboration as musicians and that the two made it to the final 4 of the season.

Per Trevor Holmes’s cast bio, “Trevor started his music career early, picking up his first guitar at age 13. From 9 to 5, he is working a day job; but when the sun goes down, he’s playing gigs and writing music in L.A. In 2018, Trevor made it to the Top 25 on American Idol and is now hoping to be No. 1 in someone’s heart. He is hoping to date a woman who is secure enough to know that when Trevor is in, he’s all in! Maybe another musician is exactly what he needs?”

Jamie Gabrielle’s cast bio informs that she studied at Berklee College of Music, adding “As a budding artist, it’s important for her to be taken seriously and to prove to her family that she can make it big! Jamie is ready for the real deal when it comes to music and love. Even after going on 100 dates this year, she still hasn’t found someone who can make her heart sing. She has dated a lot of off-key men, but this time, she’s hoping to hit the right note.”

Chris Watson & Bri Stauss

30-year-old soul singer Chris Watson and 28-year-old pop singer Bri Stauss, according to Reality Steve, are the season’s winning couple. After singing “Give Me Love” by Ed Sheeran and “To Make You Feel My Love” by Adele, Bri and Chris

According to his cast bio, Chris grew up in Tampa, Florida and was raised by his Caribbean parents; “After losing his father, Chris has been motivated to pursue his passion of having a music career, no matter the cost. Chris is looking for a woman he can sing to and grow old with, and it doesn’t hurt if she can hold a tune as well. After years of being the singer at a wedding, he is ready for his love story.”

Bri, who is from Utah, was previously engaged in the past but that relationship ultimately fell through.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart season 1 airs new episodes on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

