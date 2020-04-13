Where Was ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ Filmed?

ABC is debuting a new Bachelor spinoff Monday, April 13, called Listen to Your Heart, which puts 23 single men and women in a house together in the hopes that they will find romance and make beautiful music together — because every contestant is also an aspiring professional musician.

Viewers may be wondering where ABC filmed The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, since long-time franchise fans can see that the mansion in the premiere episode is not the usual Bachelor Manse. Here’s what we know about the filming location.

WARNING: The first header in this article is spoiler-free. The second header has light spoilers for later on in the season.

Los Angeles is the Primary Filming Location

Back in January when the spinoff was announced, executive producer Bennett Graebner told Heavy that Los Angeles is primarily where the show will be shot, but they will also travel to other locations as well.

We’re going to be shooting primarily in Los Angeles, but we will be shooting in some other locations as well,” said Graebner. “It just feels like, with a show like this, it shouldn’t really be in Los Angeles. There are certain places that just feel better suited for a show about musicians.”

He also told us it would shoot in a Los Angeles-area mansion, but not the same mansion used for The Bachelor and Bachelorette.

The Other Locations

(SPOILER): “Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart” filmed last night at the House of Blues in Anaheim. Chris Lane performed then brought Natascha and Ryan N on stage to sing w him. pic.twitter.com/ls4unWwRoV — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 1, 2020

This is your last warning to avoid spoilers. Stop reading if you don’t want to be spoiled on how the season plays out.

On February 1, Reality Steve revealed that two contestants, Natascha Bessez and Ryan Neal, performed at the House of Blues in Anaheim. Then on February 12, the finale was filmed in front of an audience in Nashville.

Stop reading if you don’t want to know who made the finale

The final two couples who performed for the finale are Jamie Gabrielle and Trevor Holmes, and Chris Watson and Bri Stauss. The judging panel — Taye Diggs, Jewel, Rita Wilson, and Bachelor franchise alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick — declared Chris and Bri the winners. Their prize is that they will get to record original music together and make at least one music video, according to Reality Steve.

In case you need a guide, here is a run-down of the contestants:

Bekah Purifoy, 25, Washington DC, musical theatre, Instagram @bekahpurifoy

Brandon Mills, 34, Nashville, Tennessee, folk/pop, Instagram @brandonmillsofficial

Bri Stauss, 28, Provo, Utah, pop, Instagram @bristauss

Cheyenne Arnell, 23, Lawndale, California, R&B, Instagram @cheyennearnell

Chris Watson, 30, Los Angeles, California, soul, Instagram @tellemwatson

Danny Padilla, 26, Sherman Oaks, California, singer-songwriter, Instagram @dannyjpadilla

Gabe Baker, 28, Houston, Texas, soul/folk, Instagram @thegabebaker

Jack Mason, 28, Dallas, Texas, country, Instagram @jackmasonlive

Jamie Gabrielle, 21, Nashville, Tennessee, country, Instagram @jamiegabriellemusic

Josh Hester, 31, Nashville, Tennessee, country and pop, Instagram @joshhestermusic

Julia Rae, 27, Wayne, Pennsylvania, pop, Instagram @itsjuliarae

Mariana Jasel, 23, Dallas, Texas, R&B and pop, Instagram @mariana_jasel

Matt Ranaudo, 32, Encino, California, neo-soul, Instagram @matt_ranaudo

Mel Taevin, 27, Brooklyn, New York, indie rock, Instagram @taevinmusic

Michael Todd, 31, Atwater, California, singer-songwriter, Instagram @michaeltoddmusic https://www.instagram.com/michaeltoddmusic

Natascha Bessez, 33, Los Angeles, California, pop, Instagram @nataschabessez

Ruby Jane, 25, Austin, Texas, indie pop, Instagram @rubyjaneofficial

Rudi, 24, Los Angeles, California, R&B and pop, Instagram @itsjustrudi

Russell Johnson, 26, New York, New York, folk, Instagram @iamrusselljohnson

Ryan Neal, 28, Dearborn Heights, Michigan, jazz/funk/pop/R&B, Instagram @ryanneal_music

Savannah McKinley, 25, Nashville, Tennessee, acoustic pop, Instagram @savannahmckinleymusic

Sheridan Reed, 27, Austin, Texas, R&B/soul/pop, Instagram @sheridanreed

Trevor Holmes, 29, Encino, California, country/pop, Instagram @trevorholmes86

You can learn more about each cast member in our profile post.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

