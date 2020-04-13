Where Was ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ Filmed?

ABC is debuting a new Bachelor spinoff Monday, April 13, called Listen to Your Heart, which puts 23 single men and women in a house together in the hopes that they will find romance and make beautiful music together — because every contestant is also an aspiring professional musician.
Viewers may be wondering where ABC filmed The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, since long-time franchise fans can see that the mansion in the premiere episode is not the usual Bachelor Manse. Here’s what we know about the filming location.
WARNING: The first header in this article is spoiler-free. The second header has light spoilers for later on in the season.
Los Angeles is the Primary Filming Location
Back in January when the spinoff was announced, executive producer Bennett Graebner told Heavy that Los Angeles is primarily where the show will be shot, but they will also travel to other locations as well.
We’re going to be shooting primarily in Los Angeles, but we will be shooting in some other locations as well,” said Graebner. “It just feels like, with a show like this, it shouldn’t really be in Los Angeles. There are certain places that just feel better suited for a show about musicians.”
He also told us it would shoot in a Los Angeles-area mansion, but not the same mansion used for The Bachelor and Bachelorette.
The Other Locations
This is your last warning to avoid spoilers. Stop reading if you don’t want to be spoiled on how the season plays out.
On February 1, Reality Steve revealed that two contestants, Natascha Bessez and Ryan Neal, performed at the House of Blues in Anaheim. Then on February 12, the finale was filmed in front of an audience in Nashville.
Stop reading if you don’t want to know who made the finale
The final two couples who performed for the finale are Jamie Gabrielle and Trevor Holmes, and Chris Watson and Bri Stauss. The judging panel — Taye Diggs, Jewel, Rita Wilson, and Bachelor franchise alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick — declared Chris and Bri the winners. Their prize is that they will get to record original music together and make at least one music video, according to Reality Steve.
In case you need a guide, here is a run-down of the contestants:
- Bekah Purifoy, 25, Washington DC, musical theatre, Instagram @bekahpurifoy
- Brandon Mills, 34, Nashville, Tennessee, folk/pop, Instagram @brandonmillsofficial
- Bri Stauss, 28, Provo, Utah, pop, Instagram @bristauss
- Cheyenne Arnell, 23, Lawndale, California, R&B, Instagram @cheyennearnell
- Chris Watson, 30, Los Angeles, California, soul, Instagram @tellemwatson
- Danny Padilla, 26, Sherman Oaks, California, singer-songwriter, Instagram @dannyjpadilla
- Gabe Baker, 28, Houston, Texas, soul/folk, Instagram @thegabebaker
- Jack Mason, 28, Dallas, Texas, country, Instagram @jackmasonlive
- Jamie Gabrielle, 21, Nashville, Tennessee, country, Instagram @jamiegabriellemusic
- Josh Hester, 31, Nashville, Tennessee, country and pop, Instagram @joshhestermusic
- Julia Rae, 27, Wayne, Pennsylvania, pop, Instagram @itsjuliarae
- Mariana Jasel, 23, Dallas, Texas, R&B and pop, Instagram @mariana_jasel
- Matt Ranaudo, 32, Encino, California, neo-soul, Instagram @matt_ranaudo
- Mel Taevin, 27, Brooklyn, New York, indie rock, Instagram @taevinmusic
- Michael Todd, 31, Atwater, California, singer-songwriter, Instagram @michaeltoddmusic https://www.instagram.com/michaeltoddmusic
- Natascha Bessez, 33, Los Angeles, California, pop, Instagram @nataschabessez
- Ruby Jane, 25, Austin, Texas, indie pop, Instagram @rubyjaneofficial
- Rudi, 24, Los Angeles, California, R&B and pop, Instagram @itsjustrudi
- Russell Johnson, 26, New York, New York, folk, Instagram @iamrusselljohnson
- Ryan Neal, 28, Dearborn Heights, Michigan, jazz/funk/pop/R&B, Instagram @ryanneal_music
- Savannah McKinley, 25, Nashville, Tennessee, acoustic pop, Instagram @savannahmckinleymusic
- Sheridan Reed, 27, Austin, Texas, R&B/soul/pop, Instagram @sheridanreed
- Trevor Holmes, 29, Encino, California, country/pop, Instagram @trevorholmes86
You can learn more about each cast member in our profile post.
The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
