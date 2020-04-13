‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ Predicted Winners

Fans of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are in for a treat when spinoff The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart premieres on Monday, April 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. This six-episode special event is like a reality dating competition show meets A Star is Born.

As the premiere episode airs, viewers may be wondering who is going to win the whole thing — because there is a prize beyond possibly falling in love. Read on to find out who the winners are, but be warned of spoilers.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the Listen to Your Heart finale. Do not keep reading if you don’t want to be spoiled.

The Winners Are…

The Musicians of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your HeartMeet the men and women of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart! Premieres Monday, April 13 at 8|7c on ABC. 2020-02-27T19:24:11.000Z

In order to be ready for its April premiere, the show began filming in the middle of January and the finale taped on February 12. According to Reality Steve, here’s how it went down.

The finale taped in front of an audience in Nashville. The final two couples were Chris Watson and Bri Stauss and Trevor Holmes and Jamie Gabrielle. Chris and Bri sang “Give Me Love” by Ed Sheeran plus an original song, and Trevor and Jamie sang “Speechless” by Dan + Shay plus an original song.

The panel of five judges included Bachelor franchise alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick alongside Taye Diggs, Jewel, and Rita Wilson. They crowned Chris and Bri the winners.

During the finale, Chris and Bri said “I love you” to each other. Trevor and Jamie hedged their bets a little, saying they were “falling in love” and wanted to see where things go after the show wrapped.

Other Light Spoilers

Sneak Peek – The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your HeartEverything you love about The Bachelor, with a musical twist. The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premieres Monday, April 13th at 8|7c on ABC. 2020-03-19T18:18:57.000Z

ABC has released a few spoiler-y tidbits in the description of the premiere episode, so here’s what you can look forward to when Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart debuts.

The show will operate a bit like Bachelor in Paradise , at least at first. On night one, 12 men and only eight women are entering the house. That means by the time they get to the first rose ceremony where the women hand out roses, four men are going home.

, at least at first. On night one, 12 men and only eight women are entering the house. That means by the time they get to the first rose ceremony where the women hand out roses, four men are going home. However, next week, the remaining three women will enter the house, so the eight men left might not give out roses to the same women that kept them around week one.

In the premiere, Brandon Mills and Sheridan Reed are both interested in the same woman.

Likewise, Jamie finds herself torn between Trevor and Ryan Neal. Ryan makes a big play for her by taking her on a date where they get to record “Gravity” at Capitol Records. But since we know Jamie and Trevor make the finals, guess that didn’t work.

Matt and Rudi hit it off, but he apparently picks someone else to go on his date with him. Rude.

Based on the group photo released from night one, we can use process of elimination to figure out that the three women who won’t appear until episode two are Natascha Bessez, Mariana Jasel, and Ruby Jane.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ Spoilers So Far